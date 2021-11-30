Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Marilyn Manson’s Home Raided by LA County Sheriff’s Department

Detectives executed a search warrant in connection to an ongoing sexual assault investigation

Marilyn Manson, photo via Getty
Marilyn Manson, photo via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 29, 2021 | 10:10pm ET

    Marilyn Manson’s West Hollywood home was raided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Monday.

    TMZ reports that detectives executed a search warrant in connection to an ongoing sexual assault investigation. Manson has been accused of sexual abuse and other violent behavior by at least 15 women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco.

    A representative for the LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Rolling Stone that Manson was the target of the raid. “It was a search warrant for his belongings,” the representative said.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Among the possessions reportedly seized were hard drives and other media storage units.

    Manson’s lawyer, Howard King, previously said the singer “vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone.” Manson himself has called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality,” and are part of a “coordinated attack” by women who are “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.”

    Consequence has reached out to Manson’s representatives for comment on Monday’s raid.

    Last week, Manson was nominated for a Grammy Award for his contributions to Kanye West’s latest album Donda. He also recently appeared alongside West and Justin Bieber at a Sunday Service concert.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Beatles Get Back

Disney Tried to Remove Swearing from The Beatles' Get Back Documentary

November 29, 2021

Dave Grohl Ramones

Dave Grohl Covers Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop" with Greg Kurstin: Watch

November 29, 2021

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to Host New Year's Eve Special on NBC

November 29, 2021

Wet Leg Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share Two New Songs: Stream

November 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Marilyn Manson's Home Raided by LA County Sheriff's Department

Menu Shop Search Sale