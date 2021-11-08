Menu
Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard Reunite for Tour Celebrating 15th Anniversary of Once

Marking the duo's first shows together in more than a decade

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova, photo by Myles O’Reilly
November 8, 2021 | 11:53am ET

    Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard are reuniting in 2022 for their first shows together in more than a decade. Taking place next March, the tour commemorates the 15th anniversary of their breakout film, Once.

    Back in 2007, Irglová and Hansard crossed over in the US thanks to their co-starring roles in the Irish musical drama Once, which featured the duo’s original music and netted them an Oscar in 2008 for Best Original Song with “Falling Slowly.” In 2012, Once: The Musical debuted on Broadway and won eight Tony Awards.

    After the release of Once, Irglová and Hansard would go on to make more music together as The Swell Season before each going solo. The upcoming shows will feature material from both Once and The Swell Season, as well as music from their respective solo careers. Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, November 12th at Ticketmaster.

    Irglová has shared three “longform” singles in the past two years: “Mother,” “Quintessence,” and “Among the Living.” She just released a short film for the latter track on Friday, filmed in and around her home in Iceland, and has a new full length album planned for 2022.

    Hansard most recently contributed to the soundtrack for Sean Penn’s drama film Flag Day. He also performed as part of Eddie Vedder’s new band The Earthlings at the 2021 Ohana Festival, and is preparing new music for next year.

    Marketa Irglová and Glen Hansard 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theater
    03/12 – Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre
    03/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus
    03/15 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Theatre
    03/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    03/18 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

