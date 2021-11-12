Menu
Marvel Announces New Spider-Man, Marvel Zombies Cartoons, Confirms Agatha Harkness, Echo Shows

Three of the new projects spin off from current Disney+/Marvel series

Agatha Harkness and Marvel Zombies’ Captain America (Disney+)
November 12, 2021 | 12:33pm ET

    So it turns out Disney+ Day was more of a long-threaded Twitter promo with the wrong Will Smith tagged than an actual fan event like other services and studios have done. But amidst the lack of truly juicy tidbits about upcoming projects, there were some actual announcements. In particular, Marvel Studios revealed its upcoming slate of shows, including confirming a number of newly announced projects.

    In addition to teasing upcoming series like Hawkeye, Moon KnightMs. Marvel, and She-Hulk, Marvel announced a pair of live-action spin-offs. We already knew the studio was keen on giving Kathryn Hahn’s breakout Agatha Harkness her own series, and now we have the official title of the show: Agatha: House of Harkness.

    Then there’s Echo, set to star Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a deaf, Olympic-level athlete with photographic reflexes (similar to Taskmaster’s power in the Black Widow film.) Cox is making her debut as Echo in Hawkeyepremiering November 24th. The character also has intimate ties to the villain Kingpin and his archnemesis Daredevil; considering rumors of the latter character’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it will be interesting to see if those connections are played up.

    On the animated side, Marvel Zombies will come crawling out of the world of What If…?

    Marvel also announced a Spider-Man cartoon called Spider-Man: Freshman Year. Set within the MCU, the series will show the early days of Peter Parker as Spider-Man “with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.” (via Discussing Film)

    All this is in addition to first looks at Moon KnightShe-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, as well as the announcement of a continuation of the classic ’90s X-Men cartoon called X-Men ’97.

    This is a developing story…

