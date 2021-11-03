Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Matt Smith on Last Night in Soho, Morbius and Whether He’d Return to Doctor Who: “I’m Thrilled to Be Part of That World”

"[I] get to do some cool sort of anti-superhero stuff," Smith teases of Morbius

Matt Smith Interview
Matt Smith in Last Night in Soho (Universal)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 3, 2021 | 12:20pm ET

    It’s been ten years since Matt Smith burst out of the TARDIS in his tweed jacket and into TV sets around the globe as the eleventh incarnation of The Doctor on the long-running British sci-fi series Doctor Whoa role that earned him instant status as a British icon. Since then, the tall, idiosyncratic actor has found steady, acclaimed work deconstructing other famed figures of British history and literature, from Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown (for which he snagged an Emmy nomination) to a biopic of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.

    His latest, Edgar Wright’s time-twisting psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, sees him taking on a broader school of British bloke: the kinds of domineering pimps who were chock-a-block in London’s Soho neighborhood in the 1960s.

    As Jack, the boyfriend-turned-manager-turned-abuser of Anya Taylor-Joy’s starstruck hopeful Sandie — both ghostly apparitions the young 21-century fashion student Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) sees in her dreams every night — Smith cuts a menacing figure as icily as he cuts a rug on the dance floor of Soho’s pounding nightclubs. He’s an avatar of the kinds of manipulative gangsters who would prey on vulnerable women to get what they wanted, Smith modulating between snakelike charm and steely-eyed anger.

    Advertisement

    Like so many of Wright’s characters, Jack is an amalgam of a host of British cultural and cinematic references, swinging intensely between the giddy cultural nostalgia Wright traffics in and the darkness that lies underneath all the bright lights of Soho.

    Consequence spoke to Smith the week after the film’s premiere to talk about the many cinematic and historical touchpoints that went into playing Jack, and how much the costumes and music (and Wright’s pop culture homework) helped him in the role. He also touches on the continued legacy of Doctor Who and his role in the upcoming Sony/Marvel film Morbius.

    Advertisement

    Check out the wide-ranging conversation below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rufus du sol interview

RÜFÜS DU SOL on New Album Surrender and the Magic of Recording in the Desert: "It Gave Us This Sense of Place and Self"

November 3, 2021

Mountain Goats Interview

A Quick Catch Up with The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle

November 2, 2021

geese projector new album stream track by track photo by Daniel Topete

Artist of the Month Geese Break Down Debut Album Projector Track by Track: Exclusive

October 29, 2021

jerry cantrell brighten track by track interview 2021

Jerry Cantrell Breaks Down His New Album Brighten Track by Track: Exclusive

October 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Matt Smith on Last Night in Soho, Morbius and Whether He'd Return to Doctor Who: "I'm Thrilled to Be Part of That World"

Menu Shop Search Sale