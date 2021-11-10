Menu
Matthew McConaughey Says He’s Against Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines for Young Kids

“I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information”

Matthew McConaughey
November 10, 2021 | 10:55am ET

    As Matthew McConaughey continues to mull a run for governor of Texas, the actor told the New York Times that he’s against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children aged five to 11.

    “I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids,” he said at the DealBook Summit. “I still want to find out more information.”

    McConaughey himself is vaccinated, as are his mother, his wife, and his eldest child. But he’s holding off on arranging shots for his two youngest children, who recently became eligible. He added that he trusts scientists “to do the right thing,” and dismissed conspiracy theories. “Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? No I don’t.”

    Without naming names, he put blame for America’s reluctance to wear masks on political actors. “Early on, this whole thing got politicized,” he said. “I thought that should’ve been a quick, easy mandate. It’s a mask, it’s not the vaccine.” He also called masks, “a small inconvenience for possible long-term freedom.”

    His vaccine doubts elicited a response from Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general, who told CNN that the vaccines are “remarkably safe” for kids. He added, “COVID is not harmless in our children.”

    “Many kids have died,” he continued. “Sadly, hundreds of children — thousands — have been hospitalized, and as a dad of a child who has been hospitalized several years ago for another illness, I would never wish upon any parent they have a child that ends up in the hospital.”

    As for his own role in politics, McConaughey said he is consulting his “mind, heart, and spirit,” about a possible run for governor. “I’m trying to study what politics is,” he said. “What democracy is and can be. Where we got off track. Are there ways to get back on track?”

    Early polling showed him ahead of current Texas Governor Greg Abbott for the 2022 election. He’s certainly behaving like a politician, and he even gave a 4th of July speech saying the USA is “going through puberty.”

