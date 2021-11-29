Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey Will Not Run for Texas Governor

The actor had been leading in recent head-to-head polls

Matthew McConaughey governor
Matthew McConaughey, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 28, 2021 | 8:03pm ET

    Matthew McConaughey has bowed out of the upcoming Texas gubernatorial election.

    The 52-year-old actor announced his decision in a video message posted to Instagram on Sunday night. “As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey said. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

    Instead, McConaughey said he would “continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I’ve believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity. That’s the American dream.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The self-described centrist had flirted with the idea of a gubernatorial run for the last year, and had attracted strong support in early head-to-head polls against incumbent governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic rival, former congressman Beto O’Rourke. A recent poll conducted by the Dallas Morning News found McConaughey eight points ahead of Abbott and over 20 points ahead of O’Rourke.

    O’Rourke, who was a punk rock musician before going into politics, announced his candidacy for governor earlier this month. The election will take place on November 8th, 2022.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dwayne johnson gives his truck away to a fan

Dwayne Johnson Gifts Navy Vet His Custom Truck

November 27, 2021

stephen sondheim dies

R.I.P. Stephen Sondheim, Iconic Broadway Composer Dead at 91

November 26, 2021

licorice pizza paul thomas anderson original motion picture soundtrack jonny greenwood stream

Paul Thomas Anderson Unveils Licorice Pizza Soundtrack with New Jonny Greenwood Song: Stream

November 26, 2021

Jared Leto House of Gucci

Jared Leto's House of Gucci Method Acting Involved "Snorting Lines of Arrabbiata Sauce"

November 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Matthew McConaughey Will Not Run for Texas Governor

Menu Shop Search Sale