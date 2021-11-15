Maynard James Keenan on Puscifer TV, Underground Comedy, and the Importance of Community



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Maynard James Keenan of Puscifer joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the newly launched Puscifer TV.

The frontman — also known for Tool and A Perfect Circle — takes us back to the birth of Puscifer and the influence of underground comedy in the ’80s and ’90s. He details plans for the new streaming hub, which include a pair of upcoming, unannounced concert films (in addition to the two recently released ones: Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti and Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot), and how the whole project ties back to the music they make. (The band recently released two concert films,

Advertisement

Related Video

Keenan also goes in depth about his wine vineyard, being adaptable to climate change, and the importance of community with both his farm and the Puscifer project.

Listen to Maynard James Keenan talk all things Puscifer by listening to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With… above, or via the YouTube player below.

Also, subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our shows.

Advertisement