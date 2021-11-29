Menu
Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS for First Live Performance of “Butter” Remix: Watch

The all-star collaboration took place on night two of BTS' residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

megan thee stallion bts meet in person
Megan Thee Stallion and BTS (YouTube)
Mary Siroky
November 29, 2021 | 1:25pm ET

    After Megan Thee Stallion was suddenly unable to attend the American Music Awards on November 22nd, BTS instead shared a performance of the original version of their summer smash, “Butter,” leaving the BTS ARMY wondering when the collaboration would be finally shared in person.

    They didn’t have to wait long — on November 28th, night two of BTS’ stint at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, The Stallion delighted the sold-out crowd with a surprise appearance.

    In an appropriately hot pink dress, Houston’s Hottie entered to an eruption of cheers throughout the already electric stadium. “Your existence made the stage perfect,” said RM. “We felt very sad at the AMAs but now you’re here!”

    “We did it!” Megan replied. “I’m feeling like a hot girl every season!”

    While it appears the first concert on November 27th was professionally recorded, members of the BTS ARMY who weren’t at the show last night will have to rely on fans who were able to capture the moment. The November 28th concert marked the second night in BTS’ four-night run at Sofi Stadium, which resumes this Wednesday, December 1. There’s still plenty of time for performances of BTS’ iconic collaborations — this week will reveal if Halsey or Coldplay are waiting in the wings.

    Watch clips of Megan’s performance with BTS below.

