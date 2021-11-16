Menu
Metallica Announce Mysterious “Black Box” Time Capsule Vault

The band members will open up their archives for content ranging from the "virtual to the physical"

metallica black box
The Metallica Black Box (courtesy of Metallica)
November 16, 2021 | 2:24pm ET

    Metallica have announced a mysterious time capsule vault dubbed the “Black Box.”

    The band revealed the new venture in a press release. It appears the “Black Box” will be a Metallica museum of sorts, featuring historical content from the band’s career ranging from the “virtual to the physical.”

    “James, Lars, Kirk and Robert will ‘unbox’ their collections, pulling their favorite, most significant, and personally meaningful artifacts out of careful storage,” the press release states. “Much more than a ‘gateway’ to all things Metallica, The Metallica Black Box, in collaboration with Inveniem and Definitive Authentic, will provide access to the memories and experiences of the band members themselves, as it transports those who enter to lvirtually every imaginable time and place along the Metallica historical continuum.”

    At first glance, it sounds like Metallica are starting a V.R. platform, though the press release clarifies that the virtual and physical content will include “weekly livestream events” and “extremely limited signed memorabilia.”

    The Black Box will launch with “The Black Album Exhibition,” celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic self-titled album. No further information was given, though we can suspect that the personal archives of each band member will yield some intriguing, never-before-seen artifacts.

    metallica masterclass how to be a band
    Don’t Worry, Metallica Are Here to Teach You How to Be a Band

    “In the weeks, months, and years ahead, The Metallica Black Box will venture progressively deeper into the Metallica vaults,” the press release concludes. “Its unfettered access will manifest in exhibitions and collections of rare artifacts and ephemera, never seen nor heard video/audio, and more — all dedicated to different facets of the Metallica experience.”

    Stay tuned for more information about the Metallica Black Box as it becomes available.

