Master of Flushes: Toilet in the Likeness of Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Is Creepy as Hell

We shit you not — someone made a toilet bowl in the likeness of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and it’s freaking us out. The man behind the creepy creation is none other than the same dude who may or may not have made a guitar out of his dead uncle’s bones.

Prince Midnight, as he is known, made headlines at the beginning of this year when he seemingly created a guitar out of his dead uncle’s skeleton. He had claimed that the skeleton had been donated to a local college in Greece, where it was used for educational purposes, but was no longer needed by the institution. When a proper burial would have incurred some major expenses, he decided to turn the bones into a functional guitar. However, later reports suggested the whole thing may have been an elaborate hoax.

This time there’s no denying what Prince Midnight has created. It’s an anatomically-incorrect full body representation of Lars Ulrich as a functional toilet bowl. Prince Midnight went all out with this one, as the toilet depicts ’80s-era Ulrich with drumsticks in hand, as he sits there waiting for you to make a deposit. Whether you’re standing and staring into his creepy eyes or sitting and knowing that “Toilet Lars” is behind you looking like he’s ready to squeeze out the thunderous drum beat to “Master of Puppets,” it’s super weird.

Advertisement

Related Video

The toilet will make its public debut December 3rd at Prince Midnight’s art installation and music show (he’ll be playing that dead uncle guitar) at the music venue The Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida — the city considered by many as the capital of death metal. If you find yourself in the area, and have a bathroom emergency … along with an overwhelming desire to relieve yourself in a creepy Lars Ulrich toilet, now you know where to go.

If the Lars toilet isn’t your speed, you can always pick up the just-announced Metallica edition of the classic board game Clue. Or simply see the metal legends in concert at one of their 40th anniversary shows in December (tickets available here).

As you process “Toilet Lars,” and ask yourself, “Why?,” see additional images of the perplexing potty below via Prince Midnight’s Facebook post.

Advertisement