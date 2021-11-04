Metallica to Perform Concert at Triad Combat MMA-Boxing Event

The mighty Metallica will bring some metal muscle to a huge fighting event that incorporates MMA and boxing. The extravaganza, dubbed Triad Combat, will take place November 27th at the Texas Rangers’ baseball stadium, Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.

The event is presented by Triller Fight Club, the same promotion company that scored success last year with a pay-per-view match between classic boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. A press release promises a “special concert by international music icons Metallica and other surprise guests.”

Tickets to the actual in-person event go on sale Friday (November 5th) at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster, while fans all across North America will be able to watch on PPV.

Triad Combat is described as a “new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters.”

More information on the event can be found at the official Triller Fight Club website.

The newly announced gig is one of a handful of shows remaining on Metallica’s 2021 schedule. The band performs tonight (November 4th) in Hollywood, Florida, and Saturday (November 6th) in Atlanta. They’ll also headline the Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place November 11th-14th in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band with a two-night stand at San Francisco’s Chase Center on December 17th and 19th. Furthermore, they recently booked a 2022 gig for February 25th in Las Vegas.

Tickets for all of Metallica’s upcoming shows are also available via Ticketmaster.

