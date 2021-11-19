Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Director Mike Mills on His Gentle Drama C’Mon C’Mon: “I Think I’m Always Writing About Love”

The director also explains why he used black-and-white for the Joaquin Phoenix-starring film

Mike Mills Interview
C’Mon C’Mon (A24)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 19, 2021 | 3:23pm ET

    To see a Mike Mills film — Thumbsucker, Beginners, 20th Century Women — is to be steeped in a deep pool of empathy. He’s an acutely sensitive director, his works feeling less like didactic authorial statements than loose, open meditations that allow his actors to take the lead and guide him along gently interpersonal journeys. His latest, C’Mon C’Mon, is no different, though Mills focuses his eye this time on the electric, unpredictable relationships between adults and children.

    Here, we get something akin to the avuncular, A24 version of the Adam Sandler comedy Big Daddy: a childless thirty-something man (Joaquin Phoenix’s jocular but forlorn Johnny) suddenly thrust into a situation where he must unexpectedly look after a precocious young boy (the spectacular Woody Norman, playing Johnny’s nephew Jesse) with nary an idea of how to do it. His only guide is his sister and the boy’s mother, Viv (Gaby Hoffmann), who offers him exasperated guidance while she deals with Jesse’s bipolar father (Scoot McNairy).

    What’s more, this responsibility falls in Johnny’s lap in the middle of a project in which he travels across the country interviewing children about their thoughts on the future. But as the two embark on this journey together, Johnny and Jesse gain a deeper understanding of one another, two wounded souls who bond over their inability to articulate their respective emotional needs.

    Advertisement

    The film is another gentle, observational win from Mills, whose loose, documentary-like approach leans back from showiness and allows its characters to breathe. It’s an emotionally intelligent film about the power of memory, and the unexpected things grownups and children can learn from each other.

    The day before the film’s premiere in theaters, Consequence sat down with Mike Mills over Zoom to talk about that central concern — the foggy rift between children and adults — and what it means to him and his role as a parent alongside his partner, fellow indie director Miranda July. This interview has been edited for clarity.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Zakk Wylde Interview Ozzy

Zakk Wylde Talks Ozzy Osbourne's Upcoming Album, Eddie Van Halen Reverence, and More

November 19, 2021

Janet Jackson Super Bowl

How The New York Times Presents Explored Janet Jackson's Infamous Super Bowl Moment -- And the Apologies Surrounding It

November 19, 2021

angel haze girl with a gun track by track ep stream

Angel Haze Shares Track by Track Breakdown of New EP Girl with the Gun: Exclusive

November 19, 2021

Joshua Malina Interview

Joshua Malina on Why He Wants to Offer Unnecessary Commentary on His Past Aaron Sorkin Projects

November 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Director Mike Mills on His Gentle Drama C'Mon C'Mon: "I Think I'm Always Writing About Love"

Menu Shop Search Sale