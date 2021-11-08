Ministry Add 13 More Dates to 2022 US Tour with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity

Ministry have expanded their spring 2022 US Tour with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity, adding 13 more dates to the trek.

The itinerary was lengthened due to “overwhelming demand” after the tour was postponed from the fall (after a previous postponement in 2020) due to health and safety precautions. Concerts have been added in the following cities: Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh; Cincinnati; New Haven, Connecticut; Portland, Maine; Raleigh, North Carolina; Asheville, North Carolina; Nashville; New Orleans; Austin, Texas; Milwaukee; Kansas City, Missouri; and Oklahoma City.

The updated tour, now comprised of 35 dates, kicks off with the newly added March 2nd show in Columbus, Ohio, and runs through a previously announced April 18th gig in Seattle.

Billed as the “Industrial Strength Tour,” the trek will see Ministry playing tracks from The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste — celebrating the LP’s belated 30th anniversary — and debuting songs from their new album, Moral Hygiene.

See Ministry’s updated 2022 tour schedule below and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster. In addition, watch our recent video interview with Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen below.

Ministry 2022 US Tour Dates with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity:

03/02 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *

03/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

03/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theatre *

03/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

03/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/11 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

03/12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

03/13 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

03/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

03/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

03/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

03/20 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

03/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore *

03/26 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life

03/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

03/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

03/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

04/01 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

04/03 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

04/05 – St Paul, MN @ Palace

04/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

04/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

04/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

04/14 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

04/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

04/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

* = newly added dates