Ministry Add 13 More Dates to 2022 US Tour with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity

Ministry have expanded their spring 2022 US Tour with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity, adding 13 more dates to the trek.
The itinerary was lengthened due to “overwhelming demand” after the tour was postponed from the fall (after a previous postponement in 2020) due to health and safety precautions. Concerts have been added in the following cities: Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh; Cincinnati; New Haven, Connecticut; Portland, Maine; Raleigh, North Carolina; Asheville, North Carolina; Nashville; New Orleans; Austin, Texas; Milwaukee; Kansas City, Missouri; and Oklahoma City.
The updated tour, now comprised of 35 dates, kicks off with the newly added March 2nd show in Columbus, Ohio, and runs through a previously announced April 18th gig in Seattle.
Billed as the “Industrial Strength Tour,” the trek will see Ministry playing tracks from The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste — celebrating the LP’s belated 30th anniversary — and debuting songs from their new album, Moral Hygiene.
See Ministry’s updated 2022 tour schedule below and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster. In addition, watch our recent video interview with Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen below.
Ministry 2022 US Tour Dates with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity:
03/02 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *
03/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
03/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theatre *
03/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
03/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
03/11 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
03/12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
03/13 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
03/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
03/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *
03/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
03/20 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *
03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
03/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore *
03/26 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life
03/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *
03/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
03/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
04/01 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *
04/03 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
04/05 – St Paul, MN @ Palace
04/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *
04/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
04/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
04/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
04/14 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
04/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
04/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
* = newly added dates