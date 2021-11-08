Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ministry Add 13 More Dates to 2022 US Tour with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity

The "Industrial Strength Tour" now comprises 35 shows and kicks off on March 2nd

ministry 2022 us tour
Melvins (photo by Amy Harris), Ministry (photo by Lior Phillips), and Corrosion of Conformity (photo by Jon Hadusek)
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 8, 2021 | 2:40pm ET

    Ministry have expanded their spring 2022 US Tour with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity, adding 13 more dates to the trek.

    The itinerary was lengthened due to “overwhelming demand” after the tour was postponed from the fall (after a previous postponement in 2020) due to health and safety precautions. Concerts have been added in the following cities: Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh; Cincinnati; New Haven, Connecticut; Portland, Maine; Raleigh, North Carolina; Asheville, North Carolina; Nashville; New Orleans; Austin, Texas; Milwaukee; Kansas City, Missouri; and Oklahoma City.

    The updated tour, now comprised of 35 dates, kicks off with the newly added March 2nd show in Columbus, Ohio, and runs through a previously announced April 18th gig in Seattle.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Billed as the “Industrial Strength Tour,” the trek will see Ministry playing tracks from The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste — celebrating the LP’s belated 30th anniversary — and debuting songs from their new album, Moral Hygiene.

    Ministry Al Jourgensen featured
     Editor's Pick
    Ministry’s Al Jourgensen on Moral Hygiene, Vaccines, Biden’s Presidency, and Rock Hall of Fame Chances

    See Ministry’s updated 2022 tour schedule below and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster. In addition, watch our recent video interview with Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen below.

    Ministry 2022 US Tour Dates with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity:
    03/02 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *
    03/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
    03/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theatre *
    03/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    03/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    03/11 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
    03/12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
    03/13 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
    03/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    03/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
    03/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *
    03/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
    03/20 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *
    03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    03/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    03/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore *
    03/26 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life
    03/27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *
    03/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
    03/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
    04/01 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
    04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *
    04/03 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
    04/05 – St Paul, MN @ Palace
    04/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *
    04/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
    04/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    04/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    04/13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    04/14 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    04/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
    04/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

    Advertisement

    * = newly added dates

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

nnamdi are you happy new ep backseat new song stream tour dates

NNAMDÏ Announces New EP Are You Happy, Shares "Backseat": Stream

November 8, 2021

saba 2022 tour back home north american usa tickets

Saba Announces 2022 North American "Back Home Tour"

November 8, 2021

marketa irglova glen hansard once 2022 tour dates

Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard Reunite for Tour Celebrating 15th Anniversary of Once

November 8, 2021

indigo de souza fall winter tour dates frank ocean cover ivy watch

Indigo De Souza Announces Tour Dates, Covers Frank Ocean's "Ivy": Watch

November 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ministry Add 13 More Dates to 2022 US Tour with Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity

Menu Shop Search Sale