Miramax Sues Quentin Tarantino over Pulp Fiction NFTs

Tarantino is selling images of the original script, never-before-seen scenes, and "secrets about the film"

November 16, 2021 | 5:31pm ET

    To paraphrase the Bible and one Bad Mother Fucker, the path of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish, the tyranny of evil men, and bizarre legal bullshit. As Deadline reports, Quentin Tarantino is trying to auction off Pulp Fiction NFTs, but the film’s distributor, Miramax, is hoping a new lawsuit will shoot that plan in the face.

    Tarantino launched his blockchain bombshell earlier this month, promising to auction off seven never-before-seen scenes, scans of the original script, and exclusive commentary offering “secrets about the film and its creator.” However, Miramax contends that all of that potentially valuable property is not his to sell.

    According to the lawsuit, Tarantino “granted and assigned nearly all of his rights to Pulp Fiction (and all its elements in all stages of development and production) to Miramax in 1993, including the rights necessary for the ‘secrets from Pulp Fiction’ that he intends to sell. Tarantino’s limited ‘Reserved Rights’ under the operative agreements are far too narrow for him to unilaterally produce, market, and sell the Pulp Fiction NFTs.”

    According to the 22-page complaint, “Tarantino’s conduct has forced Miramax to bring this lawsuit against a valued collaborator in order to enforce, preserve, and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax’s most iconic and valuable film properties. Left unchecked, Tarantino’s conduct could mislead others into believing Miramax is involved in his venture. And it could also mislead others into believing they have the rights to pursue similar deals or offerings, when in fact Miramax holds the rights needed to develop, market, and sell NFTs relating to its deep film library.”

    So far, Tarantino hasn’t commented on the suit or altered plans for the auction. Perhaps Miramax will follow up with, “English, motherfucker, do you speak it?”

    Tarantino has a track record of doing exactly what he wants. Last month, he called filming women’s feet “just good direction.” Over the summer, he said he wouldn’t give his mother even a “penny” after she insulted one of his early screenplays, and he also purchased the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles and published a novelization of his ninth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Miramax Sues Quentin Tarantino over Pulp Fiction NFTs

