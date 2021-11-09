Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mitski Announces New Album Laurel Hell, Shares “The Only Heartbreaker”: Stream

Follow to 2018’s Be the Cowboy drew inspiration from '80s dance music

Mitski Laurel Hell New Album The Only Heartbreaker New Single Stream
Mitski, photo by Ebru Yildiz
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 9, 2021 | 12:02pm ET

    One month after making her splashy comeback, Mitski has announced a new album titled Laurel Hell, due out February 4th, 2022 via Dead Oceans. She also shared “The Only Heartbreaker,” her latest preview from the record. Stream it below.

    During a sitdown with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Japanese-American singer spoke about the process of working on the follow-up to 2018’s Be the Cowboy, one of Consequence’s favorite albums of the entire 2010s. She revealed that most of the songs were actually written the same year her last full-length was released and then demoed in January 2019.

    “I really thought that it would be done sooner. It just, it was really hard to make anything during the pandemic,” recalled Mitski. “And so it’s just like we started recording May 2020, and then just kept mixing up until May of this year. It just took so long.… and this album went through so many iterations.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Mitski continued by explaining how she arrived at the album’s ’80s-influenced sound:

    “Me and the producer, Patrick Hyland, just kept finding different sounds. At some point, it was a country record. At some point, it was a punk record. And then towards the end, just because we were mixing during the pandemic and I just got this feeling, even though a lot of the songs are sad and this one is, as well, I need something that’s peppy, that’s this feeling of we are doing well. And I thought, okay, the ’80, ’80s dance, right when everyone was in that bubble and everyone was feeling great. Everyone just needed a pick me up, including myself. I just needed something that was like, I just need to dance. And that’s where the sound came from.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

placebo never let me go new album surrounded by spies single stream

Placebo Announce New Album Never Let Me Go, Share "Surrounded by Spies": Stream

November 9, 2021

arca kick iii new album electra rex stream

Arca Announces New Album KicK iii, Shares "Electra Rex": Stream

November 9, 2021

oberhofer clare gilen origins dreaming of u king princess

Oberhofer Shares Origins of New Single "Dreaming of U" with King Princess: Exclusive

November 9, 2021

nilufer yanya painless new album stabilise stream

Nilüfer Yanya Announces New Album PAINLESS, Shares "stabilise": Stream

November 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mitski Announces New Album Laurel Hell, Shares "The Only Heartbreaker": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale