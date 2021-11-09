Mitski Announces New Album Laurel Hell, Shares “The Only Heartbreaker”: Stream

One month after making her splashy comeback, Mitski has announced a new album titled Laurel Hell, due out February 4th, 2022 via Dead Oceans. She also shared “The Only Heartbreaker,” her latest preview from the record. Stream it below.

During a sitdown with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Japanese-American singer spoke about the process of working on the follow-up to 2018’s Be the Cowboy, one of Consequence’s favorite albums of the entire 2010s. She revealed that most of the songs were actually written the same year her last full-length was released and then demoed in January 2019.

“I really thought that it would be done sooner. It just, it was really hard to make anything during the pandemic,” recalled Mitski. “And so it’s just like we started recording May 2020, and then just kept mixing up until May of this year. It just took so long.… and this album went through so many iterations.”

Mitski continued by explaining how she arrived at the album’s ’80s-influenced sound:

“Me and the producer, Patrick Hyland, just kept finding different sounds. At some point, it was a country record. At some point, it was a punk record. And then towards the end, just because we were mixing during the pandemic and I just got this feeling, even though a lot of the songs are sad and this one is, as well, I need something that’s peppy, that’s this feeling of we are doing well. And I thought, okay, the ’80, ’80s dance, right when everyone was in that bubble and everyone was feeling great. Everyone just needed a pick me up, including myself. I just needed something that was like, I just need to dance. And that’s where the sound came from.”