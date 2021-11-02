Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

New Morbius Trailer Expands the Spider-Verse: Watch

The latest Spider-Man adjacent sort of hero swarms theaters this January

morbius trailer spider-man jared leto black cat universe of marvel characters
Morbius (Sony)
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
November 2, 2021 | 9:52am ET

    We’re in the Spider-Verse now. With the rumors of multi-dimensional Spider-Men showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the rights to the character set to revert back to single ownership, and two successful Venom films under their belt, Sony is working hard to lay the groundwork for their non-MCU Universe of Marvel Characters. The latest foray into that world is Morbius, which today has received a fresh trailer.

    Originally set for a July 31st, 2020 release, the Jared Leto-starring vampire flick will now swarm theaters in January 2022. It centers on Michael Morbius, a doctor and biologist who’s searching for a cure to his own rare blood disorder. He believes he’s found it in the blood of bats, experimenting on himself to dangerously unexpected results. His disease is gone, but it’s replaced with another one — one that turns him into a blood-thirsty, vicious, flying, echo-locating living vampire.

    Okay neat, but the nerds really want to know, “How does this tie in with Spider-Man?” Turns out, intimately. The new Morbius trailer features two direct references to Venom, setting those Tom Hardy movies clearly in the same universe as this film. Then there’s another appearance by Michael Keaton, reprising his role as an imprisoned Adrian Toomes/Vulture last seen in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It gets more granular from there. In two different cityscape pans, fans will catch the Oscorp and Horizon Labs buildings; the former is the company run by Norman Osborn, aka Spider-Man’s archnemesis Green Goblin. The latter is a competing tech company that Morbius and Peter Parker both worked for (with Parker at one point running it) at different points in the comics. Elsewhere, there’s a quick shot of a newspaper (The Daily Bugle, natch) that teases classic Spidey characters Rhino (seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 played by Paul Giamatti and rumored to be returning for No Way Home) and Black Cat.

    marvel movie release date schedule shift black panther wakanda forever thor love and thunder doctor strange in the multiverse of madness
     Editor's Pick
    Marvel Delays All 2022 Release Dates, Including Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Thor

    And that’s on top of all the action-horror scenes and Tyrese Gibson. Yeah, there’s a lot going on here, so take a look below.

    Coming from director Daniel Espinosa with a screenplay from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Al Madrigal.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Janet Jackson at Super Bowl

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson Documentary Coming to Hulu This Month

November 1, 2021

boondock saints iiiNorman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flanery Director Troy Duffy

The Boondock Saints III Announced with Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery

November 1, 2021

kristy swanson covid-19 anti-vax anti-vaxxer fauci coronavirus oxygen hospital

Actor and Anti-Vaxxer Kristy Swanson Hospitalized with COVID-19

November 1, 2021

terrorist joker stabs 17 train fire tokyo japan man

Terrorist Dressed as Joker Stabs 17, Sets Tokyo Train on Fire

November 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Morbius Trailer Expands the Spider-Verse: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale