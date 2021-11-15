Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Morgan Wallen Just Announced a Huge Arena Tour, Because Cancel Culture Isn’t Actually Real

The country singer, who was seen on camera using the N-word, will play Madison Square Garden, STAPLES Center, and other prominent venues next year

Morgan Wallen 2022 tour
Morgan Wallen, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 15, 2021 | 12:01pm ET

    Next time you hear the snowflakes at Fox News lament about the tragedy of cancel culture, do bear in mind that Morgan Wallen announced a massive arena tour less than a year after uttering the N-word on camera.

    Wallen isn’t just playing shows in the south, either. “The Dangerous Tour” includes dates at prominent venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, and the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

    The tour has the backing of Live Nation, and was routed by WME agent Austin Neal, who worked with Wallen in a “friend” capacity, according to Billboard. WME previously dropped Wallen from its roster after video of him using a racial slur first surfaced in February.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A press release announcing the tour makes no mention of Wallen’s past misconduct, or contains any words of contrition. Over the summer, he sought to whitewash the controversy by saying he didn’t say the N-word in “a derogatory manner” during a sit-down with Good Morning America. He also announced his intention to donate $500,000 to Black organizations, but it’s not clear if he actually followed through with that commitment.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mayhem and Watain 2022 Tour

Mayhem and Watain Announce 2022 North American Tour

November 15, 2021

turnstile 2022 tour

Turnstile Announce 2022 North American Tour

November 15, 2021

Journey, photo courtesy of band

Journey Announce "Freedom Tour 2022" with Billy Idol and Toto

November 15, 2021

Justin Bieber Justice tour

Justin Bieber Announces Massive 98-Date World Tour Stretching Into 2023

November 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Morgan Wallen Just Announced a Huge Arena Tour, Because Cancel Culture Isn't Actually Real

Menu Shop Search Sale