Morgan Wallen Just Announced a Huge Arena Tour, Because Cancel Culture Isn’t Actually Real

Next time you hear the snowflakes at Fox News lament about the tragedy of cancel culture, do bear in mind that Morgan Wallen announced a massive arena tour less than a year after uttering the N-word on camera.

Wallen isn’t just playing shows in the south, either. “The Dangerous Tour” includes dates at prominent venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, and the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

The tour has the backing of Live Nation, and was routed by WME agent Austin Neal, who worked with Wallen in a “friend” capacity, according to Billboard. WME previously dropped Wallen from its roster after video of him using a racial slur first surfaced in February.

A press release announcing the tour makes no mention of Wallen’s past misconduct, or contains any words of contrition. Over the summer, he sought to whitewash the controversy by saying he didn’t say the N-word in “a derogatory manner” during a sit-down with Good Morning America. He also announced his intention to donate $500,000 to Black organizations, but it’s not clear if he actually followed through with that commitment.