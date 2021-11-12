Menu
Disney+ Shares First Look at Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan suits up

ms. marvel first look Disney+ Shares First Look at Iman Vellani disney+ day
Ms. Marvel (Marvel)
November 12, 2021 | 12:47pm ET

    Disney+ has shared the first look at the upcoming series Ms. Marvel. A teaser is available as part of a new Marvel sizzle reel on the Disney+ website, and you can check out images below.

    Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as the titular character, who debuted in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim hero to headline their own comic series. Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen living in New Jersey, is a polymorph who can stretch her body — or as she calls it, “embiggening.” However, that power has been altered for the series, with Khan now using “energy constructs” to extend her body and, as seen in one clip of the teaser, walk on air. Her superhero name, Ms. Marvel, was taken in honor of Captain Marvel and Khan borrows that space-faring hero’s color scheme for her own costume.

    Serving as showrunner and the head writer will be Bisha K. Ali (Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral). Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Academy Award-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Netflix’s The Punisher) will handle directing duties.

    Related Video

    Ms. Marvel is part of a trove of new MCU series airing on Disney+. Disney+ Day also brought teases of She-Hulk and Moon Knight, as well as announcements of the Kathryn Hanh-starring WandaVision spin-off Agatha: House of Harkness, Hawkeye spin-off Echo, and Marvel’s What If…? spin-off Marvel Zombies. See what else they announced and teased here.

