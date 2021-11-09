Phoebe Bridgers Takes MUNA to Prom Performing “Silk Chiffon” on Corden: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers and MUNA put themselves on the prom court during a performance of “Silk Chiffon” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

A sea of pink balloons framed the stage, as MUNA stood in front of silver fringe curtain with the word “MUNA” spelled out in latex and helium. Vocalist Katie Gavin wore a flowing skirt and a tiara, though the skirt didn’t make it through the first verse before it was flung away. Bridgers stepped out of the wings before the second verse wearing a tiara of her own, and together they rocked through the irresistible track. Check out their performance of “Silk Chiffon” below.

“Silk Chiffon” came out in September and we named it our Song of the Week. Early next year, MUNA will go tour with Kacey Musgraves, and they’ve scheduled some headlining club shows to go along with those arena dates. You can get tickets here.

MUNA 2022 Tour Dates:

01/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Center #

01/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

01/21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

01/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse #

01/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

01/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

01/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

01/28 – Harrisburg, PA @ The Englewood (Harrisburg University)

01/29 – Burlington, VT @ Higherground Ballroom

01/31 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

02/01 – Northampton, MA @ Gateway City Arts

02/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

02/03 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena #

02/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

02/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

02/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

02/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

02/10 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

02/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines #

02/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

02/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena #

02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center #

# = w/ Kacey Musgraves