My Morning Jacket Perform “Love, Love, Love” on Stephen Colbert: Watch

My Morning Jacket served as the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday (October 29th) to promote the recent release of their self-titled album. During the band’s appearance, they played the single, “Love Love Love.”

While bathed in florescent stage lighting frontman Jim James delivered the song’s blissful lyrics while accompanied by backup singers Briana Gibbs and Maiya Sykes. The bright, grooving track built up to a scorching guitar solo, earning resounding applause from the audience. Watch the performance below.

In a statement accompanying the original release of “Love Love Love,” James explained the song is about “positivity and pure love, finding truth within yourself and in the world around you.”

Other pre-release singles from My Morning Jacket include “Regularly Scheduled Programming” and “Complex.” It marks the band’s first LP of entirely new material in six years and was recorded prior to the pandemic over two multi-week sessions at Los Angeles studio 64 Sound.

Be sure to check out our review of MMJ’s recent return to Queen’s Forest Hills Stadium. Catch them on tour through the end of 2021, and they will play the baseball and rock mashup festival, Innings, next year. See all the dates here and grab tickets to see them live via Ticketmaster.

