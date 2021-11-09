Menu
Nandi Bushell Has In-Person Drum Battle with Queen’s Roger Taylor: Watch

The Queen legend declares is the 11-year-old prodigy's latest victim

Nandi Bushell Roger Taylor jam
Nandi Bushell and Roger Taylor (still via YouTube)
November 9, 2021 | 2:43pm ET

    After her epic virtual drum battle with Dave Grohl last year, Nandi Bushell is now taking on rock icons in the flesh. In a new video, the 11-year-old wunderkind has an in-person drum battle with none other than Queen legend Roger Taylor.

    Nandi recently returned to her native England after a US trip that saw her jam “Everlong” onstage with Foo Fighters at a Los Angeles concert, and record an original song called “The Children Will Rise Up” with Tom Morello and his son Roman.

    “I have just had another INCREDIBLE day,” wrote Nandi in the YouTube description of the Roger Taylor video. “I just jammed with @Roger Taylor Solo the AMAZING drummer from @Queen Official!!! Mr Taylor was so nice and kind to me. We had a little drum battle then we jammed a few Queen songs. I am so grateful and truly appreciate all of these unreal experiences! Thank you Mr Taylor!!!”

    She also mentioned that there wasn’t a lot of video footage, but she did share an exchange in which she and Taylor had a friendly drum battle, with Taylor exclaiming “I give up” at the end. In addition, they both played drums along to the Queen classic “We Are the Champions.”

    Nandi’s latest brush with a music legend comes shortly after she paid tribute to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. That video featured Nandi delivering an impressive multi-instrumental loop performance of “Gimme Shelter.”

    Watch Nandi Bushell and Roger Taylor jamming in the video below, and pick up tickets to Queen + Adam Lambert’s 2022 UK and European tour via Ticketmaster.

