Is there anything Nandi Bushell can’t do? The 11-year-old YouTube prodigy is a proven master at the drums and guitar, but her skills don’t end there.

Bushell honored the late drumming legend Charlie Watts with a multi-instrumental loop cover of The Rolling Stones‘ “Gimme Shelter.” If you need an example of Bushell’s raw talent and musical versatility, this might be one of her best videos yet.

In addition to drums and electric guitar, she busts out keys, alternative percussion, and saxophone (!) across the six-plus-minute cover. She even sings the vocal refrain.

“This cover is for Charlie Watts,” Nandi wrote in the video description. “I wanted to do something really special for Charlie. This is my most ambitious cover yet. Gimme Shelter is such an incredible tune. I hope one day I get to jam with The Rolling Stones too. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – I LOVE THE ROLLING STONES!”

“Gimme Shelter” is the perfect track for an instrumental looping exercise. The original recording employs a plethora of instruments as it builds to a soaring chorus and emotional payoff. It remains one of the Stones’ most beloved songs, famously opening their seminal 1969 album Let It Bleed.

Bushell has won the hearts of music fans all over the world with her impressive cover versions, but she’s also got some original material in the tank. Nandi recently teamed up with Tom Morello and his 10-year-old son Roman to write and record the fierce climate-action song “The Children Will Rise Up.” The video featured appearances by Jack Black, Greta Thunberg, and Tom Morello.

On the same trip to the States, the UK pre-teen rocked “Everlong” on drums with Foo Fighters during their gig at The Forum in Los Angeles. The performance came after a headline-making virtual drum-off with Dave Grohl.

Watch Nandi Bushell’s multi-instrumental rendition of The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” below.

