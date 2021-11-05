Menu
Natalie Imbruglia on Her New Album Firebird and Being an “Uber Fan” of The Strokes

The “Torn” singer take us into her first album of original material in over a decade

Natalie Imbruglia on Her New Album Firebird and Being an "Uber Fan" of The Strokes kyle meredith with podcast interview firebird
Kyle Meredith With Natalie Imbruglia, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
November 5, 2021 | 2:29pm ET

    Natalie Imbruglia sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Firebird, her first album of new material in over a decade.

    The Australian-British singer-songwriter tells us about the writer’s block that had her sidelined for the better part of the last decade, having a strong theme of independence on the record, and working with Albert Hammond Jr. A self-professed “uber fan” of The Strokes, Imbruglia also tells us she looked to Bonnie Tyler and the ’80s on “Maybe It’s Great,” and took inspiration from author Echkart Tolle.

    Listen to Natalie Imbruglia discuss Firebirdon this new episode of Kyle Meredith With… above, or via the YouTube player below.

Natalie Imbruglia on Her New Album Firebird and Being an "Uber Fan" of The Strokes

