Natalie Imbruglia on Her New Album Firebird and Being an “Uber Fan” of The Strokes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Natalie Imbruglia sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Firebird, her first album of new material in over a decade.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Australian-British singer-songwriter tells us about the writer’s block that had her sidelined for the better part of the last decade, having a strong theme of independence on the record, and working with Albert Hammond Jr. A self-professed “uber fan” of The Strokes, Imbruglia also tells us she looked to Bonnie Tyler and the ’80s on “Maybe It’s Great,” and took inspiration from author Echkart Tolle.

Listen to Natalie Imbruglia discuss Firebirdon this new episode of Kyle Meredith With… above, or via the YouTube player below.

Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our shows.

Advertisement