NHC, the new supergroup featuring Foo Fighters‘ Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, have released two new songs: “Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes.”

Back in September, we first reported on the new trio, who shared two song shared their first two songs — “Feed the Cruel” and “Better Move On” — at that time. Now, they’re unveiling have another pair of tunes.

Fans of Hawkins’ drumming and Navarro’s guitar playing will immediately recognize the musical familiarities between NHC and the full-time projects of each member. “Devil That You Know” touts psych rock flourishes and lush melodies while “Lazy Eyes” is a more active, power-pop jammer. The former is Jane’s-y, the latter more Foo-like.

The songs, which both feature Hawkins on lead vocals, come just in time for NHC’s first-ever headlining performance on November 23rd at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. The gig sold out almost instantly; no surprise given the talented musicians involved. Jane’s Addiction are one of the most influential alt-rock acts ever, and Foo Fighters just entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Chaney and Hawkins played together as members of Alanis Morisette’s backing band in the 1990s.

It doesn’t appear that trio are slowing down anytime soon. Previously, NHC made their live debut as part of Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Encore Festival.

Stream the new songs “Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes” below.

