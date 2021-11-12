Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

NHC (Members of Foo Fighters, Jane’s Addiction) Share New Songs “Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes”: Stream

Two new tracks from the group featuring Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney

NHC two new songs
NHC, photo by Ross Halfin
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 12, 2021 | 2:05pm ET

    NHC, the new supergroup featuring Foo FightersTaylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, have released two new songs: “Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes.”

    Back in September, we first reported on the new trio, who shared two song shared their first two songs — “Feed the Cruel” and “Better Move On” — at that time. Now, they’re unveiling have another pair of tunes.

    Fans of Hawkins’ drumming and Navarro’s guitar playing will immediately recognize the musical familiarities between NHC and the full-time projects of each member. “Devil That You Know” touts psych rock flourishes and lush melodies while “Lazy Eyes” is a more active, power-pop jammer. The former is Jane’s-y, the latter more Foo-like.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The songs, which both feature Hawkins on lead vocals, come just in time for NHC’s first-ever headlining performance on November 23rd at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. The gig sold out almost instantly; no surprise given the talented musicians involved. Jane’s Addiction are one of the most influential alt-rock acts ever, and Foo Fighters just entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Chaney and Hawkins played together as members of Alanis Morisette’s backing band in the 1990s.

    dave navarro taylor hawkins chris chaney nhc band
     Editor's Pick
    Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney Form New Band NHC, Share Two Songs: Stream

    It doesn’t appear that trio are slowing down anytime soon. Previously, NHC made their live debut as part of Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Encore Festival.

    Stream the new songs “Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes” below.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

damon albarn the nearer the fountain the more pure the stream flows released stream

Damon Albarn Shares New Album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows: Stream

November 12, 2021

Posthumous Juice WRLD Album Fighting Demons Shares Lead Single "Already Dead": Stream

November 12, 2021

MO 2022

MØ Announces New Album Motordrome, Shares Tracks "Brad Pitt" and "Goosebumps": Stream

November 12, 2021

Puscifer Live Albums

Puscifer Release Recent Livestream Concerts as Soundtrack Albums: Stream

November 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

NHC (Members of Foo Fighters, Jane's Addiction) Share New Songs "Devil That You Know" and "Lazy Eyes": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale