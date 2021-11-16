Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce 2022 North American Tour

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced a 2022 North American tour in support of their new album Carnage.

This is hardly the pair’s first trek together. Ellis joined the Bad Seeds in 1993, first as a part-time string player and then a full-time band member. His role has continued to grow, and he has scored a number of theatrical productions with Cave, including the upcoming film Blonde about Marilyn Monroe. Carnage is their first studio album as a duo, and as a duo, this will be their first North American tour.

The pair will kick off the 17-date jaunt in Asheville, North Carolina in March. They’ll make a number of two-night stands, including in Austin, Oakland, and Montreal, and they’ll spend four nights bouncing around Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York. Check out the full itinerary below, and book your tickets here.

Advertisement

Related Video

In September, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds unveiled the previously unreleased song “Earthlings,” and in October they dropped B-Sides & Rarities Part II. Cave is currently working on a memoir, and he plays play H.G. Wells in Benedict Cumberbatch’s new film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis 2022 North American Tour:

03/01 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

03/04 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03/05 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

03/06 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

03/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/13 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

03/14 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

03/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/20 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

03/22 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

03/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/27 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/28 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/31 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/02 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

04/03 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier