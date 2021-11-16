Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce 2022 North American Tour

In support of their new album Carnage

nick cave warren ellis north american tour 2022 carnage the bad seeds tickets buy dates tour stops
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, photo by Palma Sabina
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 16, 2021 | 11:52am ET

    Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced a 2022 North American tour in support of their new album Carnage.

    This is hardly the pair’s first trek together. Ellis joined the Bad Seeds in 1993, first as a part-time string player and then a full-time band member. His role has continued to grow, and he has scored a number of theatrical productions with Cave, including the upcoming film Blonde about Marilyn Monroe. Carnage is their first studio album as a duo, and as a duo, this will be their first North American tour.

    The pair will kick off the 17-date jaunt in Asheville, North Carolina in March. They’ll make a number of two-night stands, including in Austin, Oakland, and Montreal, and they’ll spend four nights bouncing around Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York. Check out the full itinerary below, and book your tickets here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In September, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds unveiled the previously unreleased song “Earthlings,” and in October they dropped B-Sides & Rarities Part IICave is currently working on a memoir, and he plays play H.G. Wells in Benedict Cumberbatch’s new film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

    Nick Cave and Warren Ellis 2022 North American Tour:
    03/01 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
    03/04 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    03/05 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
    03/06 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
    03/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
    03/13 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts
    03/14 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts
    03/17 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    03/20 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
    03/22 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
    03/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    03/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    03/27 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    03/28 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    03/31 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    04/02 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
    04/03 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Soccer Mommy color theory north american tour 2022

Soccer Mommy Announces 2022 North American Tour

November 16, 2021

Dream Theater

Dream Theater Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

November 16, 2021

Perfume Genius 2022 tour dates

Perfume Genius Announces 2022 North American Tour

November 16, 2021

king gizzard and the lizard wizard 2022 world tour dates

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce Massive 2022 World Tour

November 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale