Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Share “We Are Not Alone” from Documentary Soundtrack: Stream

From the film La Panthère des Neiges

Warren Ellis and Nick Cave, photo courtesy of the artists
November 23, 2021 | 10:42am ET

    Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced their soundtrack to the upcoming documentary La Panthère des Neiges. It arrives in the USA on December 22nd, and as a preview, the longtime collaboraters have shared the single “We Are Not Alone” in a unique edit that does not appear in the film.

    La Panthère des Neiges is directed by Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier, and finds the latter traveling with novelist Sylvain Tesson to the Tibetan plateau, one of the most undisturbed wildlife sanctuaries in the world.

    “There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in,” Ellis said in a statement. “I realized after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days. In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favourite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

    The song opens with a bird call that intermingles with gentle acoustic guitar. “This world has ears and rocks have eyes,” Cave sings, “Nature loves to hide/ The world is a bush full of fiery eyes/ Nature loves to hide.” Check out “We Are Not Alone” below, and scroll onward for the soundtrack tracklist.

    Earlier this year, the pair released their new album Carnageand next year they’ll embark on a 2022 North American tour. Tickets are available here.

    In September, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds unveiled “Earthlings,” and in October they shared B-Sides & Rarities Part IICave is busy working on a memoir, and he plays play H.G. Wells in Benedict Cumberbatch’s new film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

    La Panthère des Neiges Artwork:

    La Panthère des Neiges Tracklist:
    01. L’attaque de Loups
    02. Les Cerfs
    03. Antilope
    04. La Bête
    05. Les Yaks
    06. Des Affûts Elliptiques
    07. Les Nomades
    08. La Grotte
    09. Les Princes
    10. La Neige Tombe
    11. Les Ours
    12. Un Être Vous Obsède
    13. L’apparition: We Are Not Alone

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Share "We Are Not Alone" from Documentary Soundtrack: Stream

