Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Share “We Are Not Alone” from Documentary Soundtrack: Stream

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced their soundtrack to the upcoming documentary La Panthère des Neiges. It arrives in the USA on December 22nd, and as a preview, the longtime collaboraters have shared the single “We Are Not Alone” in a unique edit that does not appear in the film.

La Panthère des Neiges is directed by Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier, and finds the latter traveling with novelist Sylvain Tesson to the Tibetan plateau, one of the most undisturbed wildlife sanctuaries in the world.

“There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in,” Ellis said in a statement. “I realized after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days. In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favourite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

The song opens with a bird call that intermingles with gentle acoustic guitar. “This world has ears and rocks have eyes,” Cave sings, “Nature loves to hide/ The world is a bush full of fiery eyes/ Nature loves to hide.” Check out “We Are Not Alone” below, and scroll onward for the soundtrack tracklist.

Earlier this year, the pair released their new album Carnage, and next year they’ll embark on a 2022 North American tour. Tickets are available here.

In September, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds unveiled “Earthlings,” and in October they shared B-Sides & Rarities Part II. Cave is busy working on a memoir, and he plays play H.G. Wells in Benedict Cumberbatch’s new film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

La Panthère des Neiges Artwork:

La Panthère des Neiges Tracklist:

01. L’attaque de Loups

02. Les Cerfs

03. Antilope

04. La Bête

05. Les Yaks

06. Des Affûts Elliptiques

07. Les Nomades

08. La Grotte

09. Les Princes

10. La Neige Tombe

11. Les Ours

12. Un Être Vous Obsède

13. L’apparition: We Are Not Alone

