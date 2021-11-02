Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nikki Sixx on How the “Beast” of Stress and Trauma Can Lead to Substance Abuse

Mötley Crüe musician shares his personal story of addiction and recovery

nikki sixx substance abuse
Going There with Nikki Sixx, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
November 2, 2021 | 4:21pm ET

    Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    This November, Going There is focusing on stories of substance abuse and addiction, and helping us launch this block of themed episodes is Mötley Crüe member Nikki Sixx.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The co-founding bassist and songwriter joins Dr. Mike Friedman to share how traumatic life events contributed to his addiction, and how he has been able to maintain sobriety for 20 years. The Grammy Award-nominated musician describes how he experienced multiple stressful and traumatic events in his life including abuse, neglect, and concussions from football — all of which can have an impact on mental and physical health. He opens up about how traumas like these are a beast with multiple tentacles that can tear us down, leaving us vulnerable to substance use.

    Sixx, who’s new book is called The First 21, explains how traumatic events can create emotional chaos and confusion, making it more difficult and complicated to connect with ourselves and achieve emotional well- being. When we feel so confused, empty, and in pain, we look to simple things that make us feel connected. Sometimes it can be something healthy like music, while others it’s substances like drugs or alcohol that temporarily soothe us.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ask dr mike sponsored header bipolar disorder

Ask Dr. Mike: Helping a Family Member Cope with Bipolar Disorder

October 19, 2021

going there with rationale dan lambton CPN LOGO

rationale.'s Dan Lambton on Managing Bipolar Disorder

October 12, 2021

going there with mary lambert biopolar disorder mental health podcast sponsored

How Mary Lambert Makes Mental Health More "Legible"

October 5, 2021

ask dr mike big 4 steps mental health going there podcast

Ask Dr. Mike: The Big Four Steps to Improving Mental Health

September 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nikki Sixx on How the "Beast" of Stress and Trauma Can Lead to Substance Abuse

Menu Shop Search Sale