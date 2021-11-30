Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nilüfer Yanya Announces 2022 Tour Dates

In support of PAINLESS, out in March

Nilüfer Yanya 2022 tour dates north america europe tickets buy
Nilüfer Yanya, photo by Molly Daniel
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 30, 2021 | 12:01pm ET

    Nilüfer Yanya’s got a big year ahead. Earlier this month, the London artist announced her sophomore album PAINLESSand now, she’s shared a run of tour dates to accompany the record.

    To coincide with the album’s March 4th release date, Yanya’s tour kicks off March 10th in Scotland. After a trek through Europe, the singer-songwriter hits the States, starting in Austin on April 26th and wrapping up in Portland on May 22nd.

    Presale tickets become available November 30th, and general sale begins December 3rd. See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets through Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Yanya announced PAINLESS with the single “stabilise,” a quick-moving rejection of modern mundanity. Her second full-length follows the 2020 EP Feeling Lucky? and her 2019 debut Miss Universewhich we named one of the best albums of the year. You can pre-order the record here.

    Nilüfer Yanya 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/10 — Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
    03/12 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans
    03/14 — Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
    03/15 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    03/16 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
    03/20 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
    03/22 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
    03/23 — Munich, DE @ Ampere
    03/24 — Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle
    03/26 — Berlin, DE @ Säälchen
    03/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
    03/28 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
    03/30 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
    04/26 — Austin, TX @ Antones
    04/28 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
    04/30 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    05/01 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
    05/03 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    05/04 — Philadelphia ,PA @ Underground Arts
    05/06 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    05/07 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    05/09 — Montreal, QUE @ L’Astral
    05/10 — Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club
    05/12 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    05/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    05/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    05/17 — Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
    05/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth
    05/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
    05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
    05/22 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

    Yanya Painless tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

jazmine sullivan announces 2022 north american tour dates

Jazmine Sullivan Announces North American Tour Dates

November 30, 2021

chicago brian wilson co headlining tour 2022 tour dates

Chicago and Brian Wilson Announce US Co-Headlining Tour

November 30, 2021

upsahl us european tour 2021 2022

UPSAHL Announces First Headlining Tour

November 30, 2021

Foo Fighters 2022 tour dates

Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

November 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nilüfer Yanya Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale