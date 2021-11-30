Nilüfer Yanya Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Nilüfer Yanya’s got a big year ahead. Earlier this month, the London artist announced her sophomore album PAINLESS, and now, she’s shared a run of tour dates to accompany the record.
To coincide with the album’s March 4th release date, Yanya’s tour kicks off March 10th in Scotland. After a trek through Europe, the singer-songwriter hits the States, starting in Austin on April 26th and wrapping up in Portland on May 22nd.
Presale tickets become available November 30th, and general sale begins December 3rd. See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets through Ticketmaster.
Yanya announced PAINLESS with the single “stabilise,” a quick-moving rejection of modern mundanity. Her second full-length follows the 2020 EP Feeling Lucky? and her 2019 debut Miss Universe, which we named one of the best albums of the year. You can pre-order the record here.
Nilüfer Yanya 2022 Tour Dates:
03/10 — Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
03/12 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans
03/14 — Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
03/15 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
03/16 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
03/20 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/22 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
03/23 — Munich, DE @ Ampere
03/24 — Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle
03/26 — Berlin, DE @ Säälchen
03/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
03/28 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
03/30 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
04/26 — Austin, TX @ Antones
04/28 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
04/30 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/01 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/03 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/04 — Philadelphia ,PA @ Underground Arts
05/06 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/07 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/09 — Montreal, QUE @ L’Astral
05/10 — Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club
05/12 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/17 — Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
05/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth
05/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
05/22 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom