Nilüfer Yanya Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Nilüfer Yanya’s got a big year ahead. Earlier this month, the London artist announced her sophomore album PAINLESS, and now, she’s shared a run of tour dates to accompany the record.

To coincide with the album’s March 4th release date, Yanya’s tour kicks off March 10th in Scotland. After a trek through Europe, the singer-songwriter hits the States, starting in Austin on April 26th and wrapping up in Portland on May 22nd.

Presale tickets become available November 30th, and general sale begins December 3rd. See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets through Ticketmaster.

Yanya announced PAINLESS with the single “stabilise,” a quick-moving rejection of modern mundanity. Her second full-length follows the 2020 EP Feeling Lucky? and her 2019 debut Miss Universe, which we named one of the best albums of the year. You can pre-order the record here.

Nilüfer Yanya 2022 Tour Dates:

03/10 — Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes

03/12 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans

03/14 — Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

03/15 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

03/16 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric

03/20 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo

03/22 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/23 — Munich, DE @ Ampere

03/24 — Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle

03/26 — Berlin, DE @ Säälchen

03/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

03/28 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

03/30 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

04/26 — Austin, TX @ Antones

04/28 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

04/30 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/01 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05/03 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/04 — Philadelphia ,PA @ Underground Arts

05/06 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/07 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/09 — Montreal, QUE @ L’Astral

05/10 — Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club

05/12 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/17 — Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

05/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth

05/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

05/22 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom