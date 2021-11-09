Menu
Nilüfer Yanya Announces New Album PAINLESS, Shares “stabilise”: Stream

The London artist returns with a stark, quick-moving new single.

Nilüfer Yanya, photo by Molly Daniel
November 9, 2021 | 11:40am ET

    Nilüfer Yanya has announced her second album, PAINLESS. It’s out March 4th, and as a first taste she’s unveiled the album’s lead single, “stabilise.”

    Yanya recorded PAINLESS with Wilma Archer — who produced her 2019 debut Miss Universe — with additional help from Bullion, Big Thief-producer Andrew Sarlo, and musician Jazzi Bobbi. PAINLESS follows the kaleidoscopic textures of Yanya’s genre-bending debut with more straightforward soundscapes and a more direct theme.

    “It’s a record about emotion,” Yanya said of the album in a statement. “I think it’s more open about that in a way that Miss Universe wasn’t because there’s so many cloaks and sleeves with the concept I built around it. I’m not as scared to admit my feelings.”

    Related Video

    “stabilise” previews this minimalism. Snappy drums and a nimble guitar line propel the airy track, and the London singer barely elevates above a whisper. “There’s nothing out there/ For you and me/ I’m going nowhere,” she deadpans.

    “I was really thinking about your surroundings and how much they influence or change your perception of things,” Yanya said of the song. “A lot of the city is just grey and concrete, there’s no escape.” She traverses the grey city in the song’s sped-up video, directed by her sister, Molly Daniel. Watch the visual below.

    PAINLESS follows 2019’s Miss Universe, one of the best albums of the year, and 2020’s Feeling Lucky? EPPre-orders are available now. Watch the video for “Stabilise” below, followed by Painless’ artwork and tracklisting.

    PAINLESS Artwork:

    PAINLESS Tracklist:
    01. the dealer
    02. L/R
    03. shameless
    04. stabilise
    05. chase me
    06. midnight sun
    07. trouble
    08. try
    09. company
    10. belong with you
    11. the mystic
    12. anotherlife

