Family of Nine-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Rejects Travis Scott’s Offer to Pay Funeral Expenses

Ezra Blount died after falling off his father's shoulders during a crowd surge

ezra blount 9 year old travis scott astroworld offer rejected funeral expenses
Ezra Blount at Astroworld, photo courtesy of family
November 30, 2021 | 10:46am ET

    The family of nine-year-old Astroworld victim Ezra Blount has turned down Travis Scott’s offer to cover funeral expenses for the deceased.

    Ten people died in a crowd surge at the November 5th festival, and of those Blount was the youngest. He had been perched on his father’s shoulders to watch Scott’s performance, and in the violent rush he fell to the ground and was trampled to death.

    As Texas Lawbook reports, Scott’s attorney Daniel Petrocelli sent an email late on Wednesday, November 24th — just hours before the start of Thanksgiving — reiterating the rapper’s commitment to pay for the cost of laying the victims to rest. That same night, the Blount family attorney Bob Hilliard replied, “Your client’s offer is declined.”

    “I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” Hilliard added.

    Approximately 120 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Astroworld, Live Nation, and more, seeking a total of more than $3 billion for wrongful death, personal injury, and premises liability.

    Public Enemy’s Chuck D is among those arguing that Travis Scott is being unfairly blamed for Live Nation’s failures. In an open letter, he wrote, “I’m not buying the Young Black Man did it. He’s being blamed for a crime while the old white men running the corps that Travis and his fans trusted with their lives stay quiet in the shadows.” But Scott’s recent actions have not helped the perception that he doesn’t care: He has a long history of encouraging reckless behavior; after the fatal concert he patronized Dave and Buster’s; and in his first public appearance following the lawsuits, he golfed with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg.

