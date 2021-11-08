NNAMDÏ Announces New EP Are You Happy, Shares “Backseat”: Stream

Chicago singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ has announced his new EP, Are You Happy, out this Friday (November 12th) via Sooper Records. He also shared the new single “Backseat” as a preview.

Production on the EP is handled by Chicago electronic artist Lynyn — the new moniker of fellow Monobody bandmember and longtime friend Conor Mackey — making Are You Happy the first project NNAMDÏ didn’t produce himself. Fusing NNAMDÏ’s effortless mix of hip-hop and R&B with Lynyn’s experimental beats, the EP spans five tracks and includes a remix of “Glass Casket,” which originally appeared on 2020’s BRAT.

The off-kilter production of “Backseat” helps to showcase NNAMDÏ’s ability to transition between smooth R&B vocals and fast-paced rhymes. “Cranking up the gas at the drop of a dime/ Stop and rewind,” he raps. “Slowing down/ Nah, nah, neither am I.” Stream it below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Ahead of the EP’s release, NNAMDÏ has been added as a supporting act to black midi’s 2022 North American tour taking place in March and April. See all the dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Are You Happy EP Artwork:

Advertisement

Are You Happy EP Tracklist:

01. Barely Reason for a Smile

02. Glass Casket (Remix)

03. Doing Too Much

04. Backseat

05. You Don’t Know (feat. Sen Morimoto)

NNAMDÏ 2022 Tour Dates:

03/22 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/25 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/26 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/28 — Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.

03/29 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/30 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/01 — TBD

04/02 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle

04/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/05 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

04/06 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

04/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse