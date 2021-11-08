Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

NNAMDÏ Announces New EP Are You Happy, Shares “Backseat”: Stream

Plus, he's been added as a supporting act to black midi's 2022 North American tour

nnamdi are you happy new ep backseat new song stream tour dates
NNAMDÏ, photo by Alex Hazel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 8, 2021 | 1:08pm ET

    Chicago singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ has announced his new EP, Are You Happy, out this Friday (November 12th) via Sooper Records. He also shared the new single “Backseat” as a preview.

    Production on the EP is handled by Chicago electronic artist Lynyn — the new moniker of fellow Monobody bandmember and longtime friend Conor Mackey — making Are You Happy the first project NNAMDÏ didn’t produce himself. Fusing NNAMDÏ’s effortless mix of hip-hop and R&B with Lynyn’s experimental beats, the EP spans five tracks and includes a remix of “Glass Casket,” which originally appeared on 2020’s BRAT.

    The off-kilter production of “Backseat” helps to showcase NNAMDÏ’s ability to transition between smooth R&B vocals and fast-paced rhymes. “Cranking up the gas at the drop of a dime/ Stop and rewind,” he raps. “Slowing down/ Nah, nah, neither am I.” Stream it below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Ahead of the EP’s release, NNAMDÏ has been added as a supporting act to black midi’s 2022 North American tour taking place in March and April. See all the dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Are You Happy EP Artwork:

    nnamdi are you happy new ep artwork backseat new song stream tour dates

    Advertisement

    Are You Happy EP Tracklist:
    01. Barely Reason for a Smile
    02. Glass Casket (Remix)
    03. Doing Too Much
    04. Backseat
    05. You Don’t Know (feat. Sen Morimoto)

    NNAMDÏ 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/22 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
    03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/25 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    03/26 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    03/28 — Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.
    03/29 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    03/30 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    04/01 — TBD
    04/02 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle
    04/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    04/05 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
    04/06 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
    04/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

saba 2022 tour back home north american usa tickets

Saba Announces 2022 North American "Back Home Tour"

November 8, 2021

marketa irglova glen hansard once 2022 tour dates

Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard Reunite for Tour Celebrating 15th Anniversary of Once

November 8, 2021

indigo de souza fall winter tour dates frank ocean cover ivy watch

Indigo De Souza Announces Tour Dates, Covers Frank Ocean's "Ivy": Watch

November 5, 2021

ticketmaster concert tickets onsale kraftwerk okilly dokilly pavement

Kraftwerk, Pavement, Okilly Dokilly, and More Tours on Sale This Week

November 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

NNAMDÏ Announces New EP Are You Happy, Shares "Backseat": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale