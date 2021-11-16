Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

NOLAxNOLA Announces Livestream Fundraiser with Tribute to Dr. John

Performers include Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, and more

nolaxnola tribute dr john fundraise big freedia tank and the bangas
Dr. John, photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for City Winery Nashville
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 16, 2021 | 2:29pm ET

    New Orleans arts coalition NOLAxNOLA has announced NOLAxNOLA ‘21: Show Your Love! A Virtual Celebration of New Orleans. The livestream fundraiser takes place November 19th and 20th, and will use performances by Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, and a tribute to Dr. John to support local not-for-profits.

    The event is free to view, but the digital fundraising platform Fandiem is using the event to funnel money towards The Roots of Music, Trombone Shorty Foundation, Tip-It Foundation, Preservation Hall Foundation, New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic & Assistance Foundation, and Upbeat Academy Foundation.

    Performances come from a variety of New Orleans staples, including Irma Thomas, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Dumpstaphunk, Rebirth Brass Band, Kermit Ruffins, The Soul Rebels, George Porter Jr. and Runnin’ Pardners, Jon Cleary, Luther Dickinson, Kristin Diable and Gabrielle Cavassa, Preservation Hall Quartet, Davell Crawford, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Anders Osborne, Cimafunk, Galactic with Anjelika Jelly Joseph, Boukou Groove, Charlie Gabriel, and The Revivalists.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It’s been a long time since our community around the globe was together to celebrate the New Orleans music and flavor that we all love so much,” says Paul Peck, co-founder of NOLAxNOLA. “In that spirit we’re throwing a two night party of musical treats and storytelling. Our beloved venues and community can use the support now more than ever and some lucky donors will win some of the most unimaginable New Orleans experiences ever.”

    This includes some truly wild prizes. Those who donate to the Trombone Shorty Foundation could find themselves on a Mardi Gras float alongside Big Freedia. Also on the table are Golden Tickets to Tipitina’s Jazz Fest ’22 and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival ’22, and you can also bid on hangouts with artists, hotel stays, and more. Check out the full prize pool over at the Fandiem website. Performances begin November 19th and 20th at 9:00 p.m. ET, and are free to watch exclusively on nolaxnola.com.

    More than two years after his death, Dr. John continues to be a beloved figure in New Orleans and beyond; Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys is currently working on a documentary film about his life and work.

    Advertisement

    nolaxnola poster tang and the bangas big freedia dr. john new orleans fundraiser poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Dream Theater

Dream Theater Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

November 16, 2021

The Dodos, photo by Sheila Gim grizzly peak new album stream track by track

The Dodos Share Track by Track Breakdown of New Album Grizzly Peak: Exclusive

November 16, 2021

Genesis reunion tour kickoff misunderstanding watch

Genesis Perform "Misunderstanding" for the First Time Since 1984: Watch

November 16, 2021

The Flaming Lips Bubble Photos

In Case You're Not Aware, The Flaming Lips Have Been Performing Inside Giant Bubbles and We've Got Pics

November 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

NOLAxNOLA Announces Livestream Fundraiser with Tribute to Dr. John

Menu Shop Search Sale