Oasis Knebworth 1996 Documentary Coming to Paramount+ This Month

Oasis’ two-night residency at Knebworth in 1996 is widely considered to be one of the most iconic moments in rock music history since Woodstock. That landmark event has been memorialized with Oasis Knebworth 1996, Jake Scott’s new documentary about “the gig of a lifetime,” and you can watch it from the comfort of your home this month. After premiering in theaters in September, Paramount+ will be streaming the film starting November 19th.

As a preview, the streamer has shared an exclusive clip documenting an exciting guest appearance from The Stone Roses’ guitarist John Squire. For those who weren’t lucky enough to grab tickets to the Knebworth gigs in the ’90s, Squire joined Oasis onstage during the second night of the residency for a performance of the band’s What’s the Story (Morning Glory)? hit, “Champagne Supernova.”

At the time, Squire had recently left The Stone Roses, marking quite a surprise for fans of both bands. As voiceovers from the clip indicate, it was an unbelievable experience for all involved. “Everyone loves that song, and they’ve got that legend of The Stone Roses playing as well,” one concertgoer recalls. Check out the clip below.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 fills the void left by Noel Gallagher’s refusal to reunite the band. At least his brother and ex-bandmate Liam is preparing a new solo album just ahead of his own Knebworth performance — helicopter injuries be damned.