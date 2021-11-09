Menu
Oberhofer Shares Origins of New Single “Dreaming of U” with King Princess: Exclusive

The collaborators both appear in the video for the new Smothered track

oberhofer clare gilen origins dreaming of u king princess
Oberhofer Origins, photo by Clare Gillen
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
November 9, 2021 | 11:58am ET

    Our recurring new music feature Origins gives artists the platform to share their personal insights into their latest release. Today, Oberhofer reveals his new single “Dreaming of U,” which features contributions from King Princess.

    Brad Oberhofer is set to make his return after nearly six years away with his new album, Smothered — and he’s not alone.

    Co-produced by Jonathan Rado (The Lemon Twigs, Weyes Blood) alongside Oberhofer himself, the project features a number of guests: Shamir and The Strokes’ Nick Valensi feature on the most recent single, “SUNSHiiNE;” “All I Want” features Teddy Geiger; Jónsi sings on “All I Want;” and Girlpool appear on “Miss Yr Face.” Today, we’re getting another taste of the LP’s collaborative nature with the new King Princess-assisted single “Dreaming of U.”

    Related Video

    The track is more of a duet than simply “featuring King Princess,” with Mikaela Straus’ presence as much a part of the song’s mood as any of the instrumentation. Her vocals interlace with Oberhofer’s in a nostalgic haze, like a fading radio incorporating itself into your hypnagogic thoughts. Or, as the song itself suggests, like two people dreaming about each other from separate beds.

    “Dreaming of U” comes via a video starring Oberhofer and King Princess, and you can watch it below. Then, read on to check out Oberhofer’s Origins of the single.

    Smothered arrives this Friday, November 12th. Pre-orders are available here. Get tickets to Oberhofer’s record release shows — November 11th at New York’s Mercury Lounge and November 17th at Los Angeles’ Zebulon — via Ticketmaster.

