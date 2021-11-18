Oblivion Access 2022 Lineup: Blonde Redhead, Carcass, Converge, and More

The first phase of the lineup for Oblivion Access 2022 has been unveiled, and it’s jam-packed with acclaimed metal, punk, hardcore, and indie bands. Blonde Redhead (following their 2022 tour with Tool), Carcass, Converge, and more are set to play the festival, taking place from May 12-15th in Austin, Texas after being rescheduled from 2020.

Not unlike SXSW, acts will perform in venues in and around the Red River Cultural District of downtown Austin: Empire Control Room & Garage, Creek and Cave (formerly Barracuda), The Mohawk, Elysium, Hotel Vegas, and even the Central Presbyterian Church.

In addition to the aforementioned bands, “Phase 1” of the lineup also includes a bevy of other underground luminaries and heavy hitters such as Autopsy, Xiu Xiu, The Locust, Armand Hammer (featuring The Alchemist), Liturgy, Youth of Today, Melt-Banana, Uniform and The Body, Vio-lence, Portrayal of Guilt, Thou, Show Me the Body, Windhand… the list goes on and has us salivating over here at Heavy Consequence. And that’s just the first wave of artists!

Weekend badges are on sale now for $200 via the Oblivion Access website. The four-day pass grants access to all official festival concerts at Elysium, Empire Control Room & Garage, Hotel Vegas, and The Mohawk throughout the four-day festival weekend — in addition to some “very special non-music events to be announced soon.” Tickets to individual concerts will also become available for purchase starting tomorrow (November 19th) at 10 a.m. CT.

“Fans are encouraged to act fast as badge pricing will increase as the festival approaches with each wave of new performer announcements, plus supply is limited due to venue capacities,” states the festival press release.

Those who purchased tickets to rescheduled Oblivion Access 2020 events will be honored for their respective date (tickets to Duster and Daughter’s 2020 festival dates, bands not rescheduled for 2022, will now be honored for Blonde Redhead and The Locust, respectively).

See the Oblivion Access 2022 poster, designed by Bulgarian artist Zdravko Zdravkov, below.