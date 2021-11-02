Menu
Ned Flanders-Themed Metal Band Okilly Dokilly Announce 2022 US “Farewell” Tour

The outing could be the last tour for the "heavy Nedal band"

Okilly Dokilly farewell tour
Okilly Dokilly, photo by Ris Marek
November 2, 2021 | 1:05pm ET

    Ned Flanders-themed metal band Okilly Dokilly have announced a Spring 2022 US “farewell” tour, appropriately dubbed “Tourdilly Do ’22.”

    The world’s only “Nedal band” will be heading out on what could be its final tour. According to a press release, the group is planning to go on indefinite hiatus following the outing, and they may end being a permanent breakup.

    What started as a tongue-in-cheek novelty act among musician friends quickly turned into a viral sensation. When the metal scene caught wind of a band based on Homer Simpson’s loveably pious neighbor Ned Flanders, Okilly Dokilly became a hot commodity overnight. Tours were booked before they even played a show.

    “When we started Okilly Dokilly, our goal was to play maybe two shows,” frontman Head Ned said. “We imagined being the third or fourth band on a seven-band metal show. We would step out in our sweaters and confuse the 12 or 13 people in attendance, and then have a great story. Things turned out a little differently.”

    It all came full circle in 2019 when the band’s video for “White Wine Spritzer” was included in the credits to a Season 30 episode of The Simpsons.

    “Okilly Dokilly did way more than I ever expected,” said singer Head Ned. “I’m really grateful for all the people who have been part of it. And especially to everyone who came out to our shows to say howdilly doodilly. We’ve been touring pretty relentlessly since 2016 and, last year, I became a dad. So it’s time for a break. It’s time for me to shave off the Ned mustache and grow the dad mustache.”

    Okilly Dokilly tour
    On the band’s future, Head Ned added: “We just want to let everyone know that we won’t be touring or making any new music in the next few years. I’m not sure if or when we’ll be back, but for now, it’s ‘toodilly do.’”

    The upcoming US tour kicks off April 14th in Tulsa and runs through a May 7th concert in Austin, Texas. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    See Okilly Dokilly’s 2022 US tour dates below.

    Okilly Dokilly 2022 US Tour Dates with Steaksauce Mustache:
    04/14 – Tulsa, OK @ The Shrine
    04/15 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone
    04/16 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN
    04/17 – Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room
    04/19 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    04/20 – Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java
    04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland Bar & Grill
    04/22 – Boston, MA @ Hard Rock Café Boston
    04/23 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
    04/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
    04/26 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
    04/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    04/28 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Brass Rail
    04/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy
    04/30 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
    05/01 – Cudahy, WI @ X-ray Arcade
    05/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    05/04 – Springfield, MO @ Front of House Lounge
    05/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
    05/06 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links Deep Ellum
    05/07 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

