Olivia Rodrigo Performs “Traitor” at the AMAs: Watch

In support of her smash debut album, Sour

Olivia Rodrigo AMAs
Olivia Rodrigo at the AMAs
November 21, 2021 | 8:54pm ET

    Olivia Rodrigo took to the stage at the American Music Awards to perform “traitor,” from her smash debut album, Sour. Catch the replay below.

    The pop sensation led the pack with seven AMA nominations, the most at this year’s ceremony. She was up for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Female Artist – Pop, while her hit “Drivers License” and album Sour earned nods for Favorite Song – Pop, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Trending Song, and Favorite Album – Pop.

    Last month, the singer dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “traitor” and dish about her  recent visit to the White House. Meanwhile, she brought her No. 1 hit “good 4 u” to the MTV Video Music Awards just two weeks after giving Paramore a retroactive co-writing credit on the pop-punk influenced banger.

    Related Video

    That’s not the only post factum credit Rodrigo’s doled out recently, either. In July, she also added Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent as co-writers to her sophomore single “deja vu” thanks to the song’s interpolation of Lover fan favorite “Cruel Summer.”

