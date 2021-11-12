Oscar Isaac Stars in First Teaser Trailer for Disney+’s Moon Knight: Watch

Oscar Isaac is having some trouble with reality in the first teaser trailer for the Moon Knight series coming to Disney+.

As part of Disney+ Day, the House of Mouse has shared a tantalizing sneak peek at upcoming show, which will be “streaming soon” but does not yet have a firm release date. Moon Knight can present with different personalities, and in the teaser one of them can be heard saying in a British accent, “I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams.” As a masked figure leaps from one building to another, Isaac says in a low growl, “The voice in your head? It devours you.” Check out the teaser trailer at the Disney+ website, or watch it below.

This is the latest addition to what is turning out to be a stacked roster of MCU series. Hawkeye debuts this Thanksgiving, Loki is returning for Season 2, and Marvel is developing a spinoff of WandaVision that stars Kathryn Hahn.

