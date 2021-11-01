Outside Lands 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Tame Impala, Caroline Polachek, Kehlani and More

Well, all good things come to an end, but no one can say the 2021 edition of Outside Lands didn’t go out with a bang.
The Halloween weekend also gave many artists and attendees a chance to transform into hilarious and inventive personas — click through the gallery, below, to see photos of Caroline Polachek playing her set as Marie Antoinette, Cannons cosplaying as Kiss, Consequence’s February Artist of the Month Claud dressed as a panda, and headliner Tame Impala as The Wiggles on Sunday, October 31st.
Needless to say, it was a pretty special way to close out the festival. After you check out the visual gallery, head over to our full recap of the weekend here.