Outside Lands 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Tame Impala, Caroline Polachek, Kehlani and More

Well, all good things come to an end, but no one can say the 2021 edition of Outside Lands didn’t go out with a bang.

The Halloween weekend also gave many artists and attendees a chance to transform into hilarious and inventive personas — click through the gallery, below, to see photos of Caroline Polachek playing her set as Marie Antoinette, Cannons cosplaying as Kiss, Consequence’s February Artist of the Month Claud dressed as a panda, and headliner Tame Impala as The Wiggles on Sunday, October 31st.

Needless to say, it was a pretty special way to close out the festival. After you check out the visual gallery, head over to our full recap of the weekend here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tame Impala, photo by Kris Lori Burna Boy, photo by Kris Lori Claud, photo by Kris Lori Kehlani, photo by Kris Lori Neal Francis, photo by Kris Lori Kehlani, photo by Kris Lori Brittany Howard, photo by Kris Lori Cannons, photo by Kris Lori Rufus Du Sol, photo by Kris Lori Yves Tumor, photo by Kris Lori Boy Pablo, photo by Kris Lori Rufus Du Sol, photo by Kris Lori Caroline Polacheck, photo by Kris Lori Nelly, photo by Kris Lori Nelly, photo by Kris Lori Burna Boy, photo by Kris Lori Tame Impala, photo by Kris Lori Nelly, photo by Kris Lori Yves Tumor, photo by Kris Lori Caroline Polacheck, photo by Kris Lori Cannons, photo by Kris Lori Tame Impala, photo by Kris Lori Claud, photo by Kris Lori Brittany Howard, photo by Kris Lori