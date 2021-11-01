Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Outside Lands 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Tame Impala, Caroline Polachek, Kehlani and More

The fest's final day fell on Halloween, and many performers took the opportunity to rock creative costumes

Outside Lands 2021 Day 3
Caroline Polachek/Tame Impala/Kehlani, photos by Kris Lori
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 1, 2021 | 2:48pm ET

    Well, all good things come to an end, but no one can say the 2021 edition of Outside Lands didn’t go out with a bang.

    The Halloween weekend also gave many artists and attendees a chance to transform into hilarious and inventive personas — click through the gallery, below, to see photos of Caroline Polachek playing her set as Marie Antoinette, Cannons cosplaying as Kiss, Consequence’s February Artist of the Month Claud dressed as a panda, and headliner Tame Impala as The Wiggles on Sunday, October 31st.

    Needless to say, it was a pretty special way to close out the festival. After you check out the visual gallery, head over to our full recap of the weekend here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tame Impala, photo by Kris Lori
    Burna Boy, photo by Kris Lori
    Claud, photo by Kris Lori
    Kehlani, photo by Kris Lori
    Neal Francis, photo by Kris Lori
    Kehlani, photo by Kris Lori
    Brittany Howard, photo by Kris Lori
    Cannons, photo by Kris Lori
    Rufus Du Sol, photo by Kris Lori
    Yves Tumor, photo by Kris Lori
    Boy Pablo, photo by Kris Lori
    Rufus Du Sol, photo by Kris Lori
    Caroline Polacheck, photo by Kris Lori
    Nelly, photo by Kris Lori
    Nelly, photo by Kris Lori
    Burna Boy, photo by Kris Lori
    Tame Impala, photo by Kris Lori
    Nelly, photo by Kris Lori
    Yves Tumor, photo by Kris Lori
    Caroline Polacheck, photo by Kris Lori
    Cannons, photo by Kris Lori
    Tame Impala, photo by Kris Lori
    Claud, photo by Kris Lori
    Brittany Howard, photo by Kris Lori

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Outside Lands 2021 Photos

Outside Lands 2021 Photo Gallery: See Exclusive Portraits of Noga Erez, Claud, Bartees Strange and More

November 1, 2021

Vampire Weekend Outside Lands 2021

Outside Lands 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, Rico Nasty, Angel Olsen and More

October 31, 2021

Roddy Ricch Rolling Loud New York 2021

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg, Sheck Wes, Lil Tjay and More

October 31, 2021

rick ross rolling loud 2021

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Rick Ross, Rod Wave, French Montana, Kodak Black and More

October 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Outside Lands 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Tame Impala, Caroline Polachek, Kehlani and More

Menu Shop Search Sale