Outside Lands 2021 Photo Gallery: See Exclusive Portraits of Noga Erez, Claud, Bartees Strange and More

Plus backstage pics of SG Lewis, JESSIA, Zhu and more

Outside Lands 2021 Photos
Noga Erez/Claud/Bartees Strange, photos by Kris Lori
Consequence Staff
November 1, 2021 | 3:02pm ET

    Over the Hallowen weekend (October 29th-31st), Tame Impala, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Glass Animals, The Strokes, Caroline Polachek, Sofi Tukker, Rico Nasty and more artists lit up the scenic Golden Gate Park for the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.

    Consequence was on the ground all weekend, taking in the sights and sounds at the San Francisco fest. If you weren’t able to make it out, be sure to check out our full recap here.

    Photographer Kris Lori also caught up with some artists backstage; see our photo gallery of Outside Lands 2021 portraits below. You can also take a look at our daily live galleries from Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 of the festival.

    Neal Francis, photo by Kris Lori
    Claud, photo by Kris Lori
    Claud, photo by Kris Lori
    Cam, photo by Kris Lori
    JESSIA, photo by Kris Lori
    Bartees Strange, photo by Kris Lori
    Cannons, photo by Kris Lori
    Noga Erez, photo by Kris Lori
    SG Lewis, photo by Kris Lori
    Bakar, photo by Kris Lori
    Zhu, photo by Kris Lori
    Neal Francis, photo by Kris Lori

