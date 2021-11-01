Outside Lands 2021 Photo Gallery: See Exclusive Portraits of Noga Erez, Claud, Bartees Strange and More

Over the Hallowen weekend (October 29th-31st), Tame Impala, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Glass Animals, The Strokes, Caroline Polachek, Sofi Tukker, Rico Nasty and more artists lit up the scenic Golden Gate Park for the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival.

Consequence was on the ground all weekend, taking in the sights and sounds at the San Francisco fest. If you weren’t able to make it out, be sure to check out our full recap here.

Photographer Kris Lori also caught up with some artists backstage; see our photo gallery of Outside Lands 2021 portraits below. You can also take a look at our daily live galleries from Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 of the festival.

Neal Francis, photo by Kris Lori Claud, photo by Kris Lori Claud, photo by Kris Lori Cam, photo by Kris Lori JESSIA, photo by Kris Lori Bartees Strange, photo by Kris Lori Cannons, photo by Kris Lori Noga Erez, photo by Kris Lori SG Lewis, photo by Kris Lori Bakar, photo by Kris Lori Zhu, photo by Kris Lori Neal Francis, photo by Kris Lori