Win a Limited-Edition Signed Ozzy Osbourne Skate Deck and “Hellraiser” 10-Inch Vinyl

Ozzy is celebrating the 30th and 40th anniversaries of No More Tears and Diary of a Madman, respectively

Ozzy skate deck and Hellraiser vinyl
November 10, 2021 | 12:26pm ET

    Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with Dogtown Skateboards for a limited-edition skate deck, and Heavy Consequence is giving a signed one away to one grand-prize winner. We’re also serving up a 10-inch vinyl edition of a new version of his 1991 song “Hellraiser” featuring vocals from both Ozzy and the late Lemmy Kilmister.

    The skate deck is pretty sweet, featuring a custom paint “Midnight Fade” color with silver metal flake dusting. It was designed by Jim “Red Dog” Muir, who runs Dogtown Skateboards with his brother, Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike “Cyko Miko” Muir. The deck, limited to just 200 pieces, was manufactured by Paul Schmitt at PS Stix, and hand silk-screened by Chicken at Screaming Squeegees on the classic ’80s Dogtown Stonefish shape. What’s more, it’s been signed by both Ozzy and Jim Muir.

    The grand-prize winner and five runners-up will also receive the 10-inch “Hellraiser” vinyl. The song, which appeared on Ozzy’s 1991 No More Tears album, was co-written by Ozzy,  Lemmy, and Zakk Wylde. It was also included on Motörhead’s March ör Die album. The new version combines the vocals of Ozzy and Lemmy for the first time, creating an iconic duet. If you want to ensure yourself a copy of the vinyl, it’s available for pre-order here.

    It’s been a big year of landmark anniversaries for Ozzy. Not only did he celebrate the 30th birthday of No More Tears, he also marked the 40th anniversary of 1981’s Diary of a Madman with an expanded digital edition, now available here.

    So, enter below for a chance to win the awesome grand prize of a signed Ozzy x Dogtown skate deck and a copy of the 10-inch “Hellraiser vinyl, or one of five runners-up prizes of the “Hellraiser” vinyl. Also below is the new animated music video for “Hellraiser” featuring Ozzy and Lemmy.

