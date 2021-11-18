Hulu’s Pam & Tommy Sex Tape Miniseries Gets First Trailer: Watch

Hulu has shared the first trailer for Pam & Tommy, the streamer’s upcoming limited series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Premiering on February 2nd, the eight-episode series will follow the celebrity couple’s relationship from their 1995 marriage (just four days after meeting one another!) on through to the birth of their two sons, the filming of their honeymoon sex tape, and the legal battles that ensued when it was uploaded to the Internet.

Lily James portrays the former Baywatch actress, Sebastian Stan co-stars as the Mötley Crüe drummer, and Seth Rogen plays Rand, the man who stole the couple’s infamous sex tape.

The all-star cast also includes Nick Offerman as porn impresario Uncle Miltie; Taylor Schilling as Rand’s wife; and Andrew Dice Clay as a mobster. Rogen executive produced the series alongside his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, with Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) serving as director.

Anderson and Lee are not involved in the making of the series, but they are aware of its development. In an interview earlier this fall, Lee said he was “cool” with the project.

“I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story,” Lee said. “I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.”

While the personal experience may have been a rough one for both Lee and Anderson, the rocker admits the story itself is worthy of a miniseries. “The story’s actually cool. What actually happened wasn’t, but [Stan] tells me it’s pretty wild,” Lee added. “I feel like it was forever ago. But it’s a cool story and people need to know. It’s cool. I’m stoked.”

Watch the trailer for Pam & Tommy below.