Paul Rudd Says His Wife “Would Have Voted for Keanu Reeves” for Sexiest Man Alive

"I'd vote for him," Rudd added.

Paul Rudd (image via Flickr/Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV) and Keanu Reeves (image via Governo do Estado de São Paulo)
November 16, 2021 | 3:51pm ET

    Paul Rudd has already been put through his paces on Colbert to ‘earn’ the title of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, but that’s still not enough for his wife. In a new interview with Extra, Rudd admitted that his spouse Julie Yaeger “would have voted for Keanu Reeves.”

    Reeves has actually won the title once before. People had skipped the Sexiest Man Alive award in 1994, but in 2015 they went back and retroactively gave the prize to the John Wick star. But Yaeger would apparently have offered him the award again, and Rudd seems to agree. “Come on, he’s Keanu,” Rudd added. “I’d vote for him.”

    Elsewhere in the interview, Rudd spoke about his new film, Ghostbusters: Afterlifeand what it was like working with the original stars. “You look down and you just see those three guys standing there,” he said. “There’s no way that you can’t get a little nervous or excited. It’s like, there they are — I still feel that.” Check out the interview below.

    Rudd continues to light up screens big and small. Throughout this month, he’s been co-starring in the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door with Will Ferrell. As for Reeves, he recently appeared in the official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections.

