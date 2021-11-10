Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Paul Rudd Hilariously Auditions for Sexiest Man Alive on Colbert: Watch

Welcome to the LSSC Sexiness Research Institute

Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd on Late Night with Stephen Colbert
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 10, 2021 | 11:53am ET

    Paul Rudd is People‘s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021, and the star swung by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to kick off his reign.

    As an “official sexiness adjudicator” of the LSSC Sexiness Research Institute, Stephen Colbert made the actor audition for the title, grilling him with hilariously serious questions. “When was the first time that you knew that you were sexy,” the host asked.

    “I just think when I was…when I was a baby; I think a baby,” Rudd answered. “But I was a baby, I didn’t know what sexy was. I just felt different… I wore a thong diaper. My diaper was a thong. And I knew the other kids didn’t do that, but looking back obviously that’s very sexy. But I just thought it was French.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Colbert went on to interrogate the Ant-Man star about everything from his greatest sexiness weakness (he has a “weird foot”), his sexy work experience (being the step-brother/love interest in 1995’s Clueless), and whether he’s lactose intolerant (he’s not, but he’s “willing to try”).

    Ultimately, Rudd clinched the title by mimicking the “sexy slump” of previous Sexiest Man Alive honorees Ryan Reynolds, Matthew McConaughey, and Idris Elba in their respective People covers and enduring an intense physical examination by Colbert and a team of researchers of his sexiness. Watch the hilarious clips below.

    Rudd appears opposite Will Ferrell in the new limited series The Shrink Next Door, which premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday, November 12th. He’s also starring in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which comes to theaters next week on November 19th.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

moses sumney live from blackalachia new album

Moses Sumney Announces New Album Live from Blackalachia, Shares "Bystanders (in space)": Stream

November 10, 2021

john cleese cambridge union university hitler impression blacklisted woke rules

John Cleese Blasts "Woke Rules" at Cambridge After Speaker Banned for Hitler Impression

November 10, 2021

avril lavigne bite me new single stream

Avril Lavigne Drops New Single "Bite Me": Stream

November 10, 2021

Coheed and Cambria Claudio Sanchez interview 2021

Coheed and Cambria Unleash New Song "Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)": Stream

November 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul Rudd Hilariously Auditions for Sexiest Man Alive on Colbert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale