Pavement Announce 2022 Reunion Tour Dates

Pavement will reunite next year for an extensive tour that includes dates across the US, UK, and Europe.

Following previously announced headlining appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain and NOS Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal next June, Pavement will embark a 23-date US tour starting in September. The jaunt includes multiple dates in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Atlanta.

The pioneering alt-rockers will then cross the Atlantic for a second time, this time to playing tour dates in the UK, France, Germany, and beyond.

Check out the tour’s full schedule below. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 5th via Ticketmaster.

This is the second time Pavement have reunited for a tour. The core lineup of Mark Ibold, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, and Steve West previously reconvened in 2010 after a 21-year-long breakup.

Pavement 2022 Tour Dates:

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/10 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

09/07 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

09/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

09/19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

09/21 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10/19 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/25 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/30 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11/02 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11/04 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11/05 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/07 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

