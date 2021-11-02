Menu
Pavement Announce 2022 Reunion Tour Dates

Including dates in the US, UK, and Europe

Pavement 2022 tour
Pavement, photo by Tarina Westlund
November 2, 2021 | 12:15pm ET

    Pavement will reunite next year for an extensive tour that includes dates across the US, UK, and Europe.

    Following previously announced headlining appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain and NOS Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal next June, Pavement will embark a 23-date US tour starting in September. The jaunt includes multiple dates in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Atlanta.

    The pioneering alt-rockers will then cross the Atlantic for a second time, this time to playing tour dates in the UK, France, Germany, and beyond.

    Check out the tour’s full schedule below. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 5th via Ticketmaster.

    This is the second time Pavement have reunited for a tour. The core lineup of Mark Ibold, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, and Steve West previously reconvened in 2010 after a 21-year-long breakup.

     Pavement 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/10 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
    09/07 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
    09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
    09/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
    09/19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    09/21 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
    09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
    09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    09/28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
    09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    10/06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    10/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
    10/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
    10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    10/19 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
    10/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    10/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    10/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    10/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    10/25 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    10/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
    10/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    10/30 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
    11/02 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
    11/04 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
    11/05 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
    11/07 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
    11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
    11/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
    11/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

