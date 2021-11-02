Pavement Announce 2022 Reunion Tour Dates

Pavement will reunite next year for an extensive tour that includes dates across the US, UK, and Europe.
Following previously announced headlining appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain and NOS Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal next June, Pavement will embark a 23-date US tour starting in September. The jaunt includes multiple dates in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Atlanta.
The pioneering alt-rockers will then cross the Atlantic for a second time, this time to playing tour dates in the UK, France, Germany, and beyond.
Check out the tour’s full schedule below. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 5th via Ticketmaster.
This is the second time Pavement have reunited for a tour. The core lineup of Mark Ibold, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, and Steve West previously reconvened in 2010 after a 21-year-long breakup.
Pavement 2022 Tour Dates:
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/10 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
09/07 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
09/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
09/19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
09/21 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10/19 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
10/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/25 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
10/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/30 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
11/02 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
11/04 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
11/05 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/07 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
11/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
11/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT