Pee-wee Herman to Host Radio Show on KCRW

More than 40 years after Paul Reubens debuted the zany character on The Dating Game, Pee-wee Herman has landed his own radio show. The program will air on KCRW, the popular NPR affiliate based in Santa Monica, California. For now, it is limited to one episode on Friday, November 26th at 6 p.m. PST.

To hear Pee-wee tell it, he landed the show after tagging KCRW on Twitter when the station didn’t respond to a letter he had mailed them. An overwhelming response from his fans sealed the deal. Joining him to play “some of the greatest music ever recorded” will be Pee-wee Herman Show mainstays Chairry, Magic Screen, and Miss Yvonne, as well as some “super famous” surprise special guests.

“Thank you fans because they are going to get me some donuts and leave me the keys to the studio while they are on vacation!” Pee-wee wrote in a press statement sent via KCRW. Check out his Twitter exchange with the station below.

Prior to the radio show, fans last saw Pee-wee in a 2016 film titled Pee-wee’s Big Holiday. Earlier this year, news broke that Reubens would be the subject of an upcoming, two-part HBO documentary produced by Uncut Gems filmmakers the Safdie Brothers.

The latter project gives hope that Reubens’ long-gestating “dark Pee-wee movie” could see the light of day — in an interview last year with The Hollywood Reporter, he mentioned pitching the film to the Safdies.

For now, Pee-wee fans will have to settle for his first radio show.

This seems too good to be true…is this REALLY Pee-wee Herman? 🤔 Advertisement — KCRW (@kcrw) November 10, 2021

I went to the @KCRW studio today and met the engineer who’s going to be helping me do my show! #PeeweeHermanRadioHouronKCRW pic.twitter.com/GP8FkD485v — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) November 15, 2021

