Perfume Genius Announces 2022 North American Tour

Perfume Genius has mapped out a 2022 headlining tour in support of his masterful album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately.

The 15-date jaunt kicks off March 20th at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and concludes on April 7th at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. In between, the artist otherwise known as Mike Hadreas will visit cities including San Francisco, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, and Toronto. Check out the tour’s full itinerary below.

For the duration of the tour, Perfume Genius will be joined by Hand Habits in a support role. Additionally, Julia Holter will appear as a special guest for the Wiltern gig.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Perfume Genius 2022 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Club

03/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/26 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Rialto

04/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/06 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

04/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

