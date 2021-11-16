Menu
Perfume Genius Announces 2022 North American Tour

Hand Habits and Julia Holter will appear as special guests

Perfume Genius, photo by Camille Vivier
November 16, 2021 | 10:35am ET

    Perfume Genius has mapped out a 2022 headlining tour in support of his masterful album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately.

    The 15-date jaunt kicks off March 20th at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and concludes on April 7th at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. In between, the artist otherwise known as Mike Hadreas will visit cities including San Francisco, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, and Toronto. Check out the tour’s full itinerary below.

    For the duration of the tour, Perfume Genius will be joined by Hand Habits in a support role. Additionally, Julia Holter will appear as a special guest for the Wiltern gig.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Listen to Hadreas discuss masculinity, Motown, and My Bloody Valentine during his 2020 appearance on Kyle Meredith With…

    Perfume Genius 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    03/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    03/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Club
    03/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    03/26 – Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre
    03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    03/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    03/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    04/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Rialto
    04/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    04/06 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
    04/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

