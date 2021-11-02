The whole history of Philadelphia International Records can’t be captured in a box. That’s why this whole month, Consequence will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic label with a number of soul features. But we’re kicking things off with, well, a box.

That’s the Vinyl Me, Please The Story of Philadelphia International Records vinyl anthology box set, to be precise. This exclusive collection features eight classic Philly soul albums AAA-mastered by Bernie Grundman and pressed onto uniquely colored vinyl. Included in the box are The O’Jays’ Back Stabbers, Billy Paul’s 360 Degrees of Billy Paul, MFSB’s Love Is the Message, The Three Degrees’ 1973 self-titled record, Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes’ Wake Up Everybody, Dexter Wansel’s Life on Mars, The Philadelphia International All-Stars’ Let’s Clean Up the Ghetto, and Leon Huff’s Here to Create Music.

More than just a collection of classic LPs, however, this set is an immersive P.I.R. experience, complete with accompanying podcast, plus a 23-page listening notes and photo booklet.

While you’re enjoying this deep-dive into the story behind P.I.R.’s illustrious history, we want to make sure you’re having the best audio experience possible. That’s why in addition to giving away one (1) copy of Vinyl Me, Please’s The Story of Philadelphia International Records, we’re including a brand new Sony sound system: a PS-LX310BT turntable with Bluetooth connectivity, the STR-DH190 stereo receiver, and a pair of SS-SC5 bookshelf speakers.

Enter to win by simply filling out the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the widget on this page, enter here.)

Then, stay tuned on Consequence for more Philadelphia International Records content, including an interview with one of the producers responsible for creating the Philly soul sound, Thom Bell, and a ranking of soul hits.

Win The Story of Philadelphia International Records Vinyl Anthology and Sony Stereo System