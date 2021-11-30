Phoebe Bridgers Shares Christmas Cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow”: Stream

Phoebe Bridgers’ tradition of holiday singles continues today with the release of her cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”

Of course, Bridgers doesn’t possess the gravely weight of Waits’ voice, but her lightness brings a new feeling to the track from 2004’s Real Gone. Originally written as a protest of the Iraq War, the song becomes something of an ode for all those facing hardships instead of spending the season with their loved ones.

That’s partially elevated by the edition a choir singing some strains of “Silent Night” in the background. It’s an all-star group behind Bridgers, too, with vocals coming from Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford, Blake Mills, actress Kaitlyn Dever and her musician sister Mady Dever, Z Berg, Ethan Gruska, Annie Stela, Emily Kohavi (from Bridgers’ band), and Harrison Whitford (who played on Punisher).

Listen to Bridgers’ take on Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” below. Proceeds from the song will benefit The International Institute of Los Angeles – The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division, an organization providing skills and resources to refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking who are making new lives for themselves in Southern California.

“Day After Tomorrow” joins the rest of Bridgers’ Christmas catalog, which includes her cover of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” a rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” with Fiona Apple and The National’s Matt Berninger, and a take on McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” alongside Jackson Browne.

