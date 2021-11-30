Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Phoebe Bridgers Shares Christmas Cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow”: Stream

Benefit single features a choir including Marcus Mumford, Blake Mills, Z Berg, and more

phoebe bridgers day after tomorrow tom waits cover stream
Tom Waits (photo by Jesse Dylan) and Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Ben Kaye)
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
November 30, 2021 | 10:57am ET

    Phoebe Bridgers’ tradition of holiday singles continues today with the release of her cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”

    Of course, Bridgers doesn’t possess the gravely weight of Waits’ voice, but her lightness brings a new feeling to the track from 2004’s Real Gone. Originally written as a protest of the Iraq War, the song becomes something of an ode for all those facing hardships instead of spending the season with their loved ones.

    That’s partially elevated by the edition a choir singing some strains of “Silent Night” in the background. It’s an all-star group behind Bridgers, too, with vocals coming from Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford, Blake Mills, actress Kaitlyn Dever and her musician sister Mady Dever, Z Berg, Ethan Gruska, Annie Stela, Emily Kohavi (from Bridgers’ band), and Harrison Whitford (who played on Punisher).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Listen to Bridgers’ take on Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” below. Proceeds from the song will benefit The International Institute of Los Angeles – The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division, an organization providing skills and resources to refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking who are making new lives for themselves in Southern California.

    “Day After Tomorrow” joins the rest of Bridgers’ Christmas catalog, which includes her cover of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,” a rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” with Fiona Apple and The National’s Matt Berninger, and a take on McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” alongside Jackson Browne.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Stray Kids Christmas EveL

Stray Kids Unveil Festive Christmas EveL EP: Stream

November 30, 2021

goose nina simone sinnerman cover secretly canadian stream

Goose Cover Nina Simone's "Sinnerman" for Giving Tuesday Homelessness Campaign: Stream

November 30, 2021

boris w drowning by numbers

Boris Announce New Album W, Share "Drowning by Numbers": Stream

November 30, 2021

Wet Leg Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share Two New Songs: Stream

November 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phoebe Bridgers Shares Christmas Cover of Tom Waits' "Day After Tomorrow": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale