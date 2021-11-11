Pinegrove Announce New Album 11:11, Share “Alaska”: Stream

Pinegrove have announced a new album, 11:11. The follow-up to last year’s Marigold is out January 28th through Rough Trade. To coincide with the announcement, the New Jersey band has shared 11:11’s first single, “Alaska.” Stream the track below.

11:11 marks Pinegrove’s fifth studio album. Evan Stephens Hall and company produced the record themselves, and Death Cab for Cutie collaborator Chris Walla handled mixing. In a press release for the album, Hall described the album as a beacon of hope in troubled times.

“Calling the record 11:11 should be a heartening statement, though there’s certainly a range of emotion across the album,” Hall said. “There’s much to be angry about right now, and a lot of grief to metabolize. But hopefully, the loudest notes are of unity, collectivity, and community. I want to open a space for people to feel all these things.”

Short and sweet single “Alaska” offers a look at the more rocking side of Pinegrove, a group who usually wear their folk and country influences on their sleeves. The guitar-driven track contrasts with the previous single “Orange,” a slow-moving waltz that protests government inaction regarding climate change.

In addition to streaming, 11:11 will be available on CD, standard black vinyl, deluxe single opaque red vinyl, and deluxe single green vinyl. Pre-orders are available here.

The band is also going on tour to support the album — the US leg kicks off on release day in Charleston, SC, and wraps up in Houston in April. A run of European dates follow. You can grab tickets through Ticketmaster.

11:11 Artwork:

11:11 Tracklist:

01. Habitat

02. Alaska

03. Iodine

04. Orange

05. Flora

06. Respirate

07. Let

08. So What

09. Swimming

10. Cyclone

11. 11th Hour

Pinegrove 2022 Tour Dates:

01/28 — Charleston, SC @ Pour House

01/29 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

01/30 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

01/31 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

02/02 — New Orlean, LA @ Republic

02/04 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

02/05 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners

02/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

02/09 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/11 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic

02/12 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

02/14 — Montreal, QC @ L’astral

02/16 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/19 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/20 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/24 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater

02/25 — Richmond, VA @ The National

02/26 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

04/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Nile

04/05 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

04/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

04/10 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/12 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

04/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

04/16 — Denver, CO @ Gothic

04/19 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada

04/21 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

04/ 23 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

04/24 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall