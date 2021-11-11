Pinegrove Announce New Album 11:11, Share “Alaska”: Stream

Pinegrove have announced a new album, 11:11. The follow-up to last year’s Marigold is out January 28th through Rough Trade. To coincide with the announcement, the New Jersey band has shared 11:11’s first single, “Alaska.” Stream the track below.
11:11 marks Pinegrove’s fifth studio album. Evan Stephens Hall and company produced the record themselves, and Death Cab for Cutie collaborator Chris Walla handled mixing. In a press release for the album, Hall described the album as a beacon of hope in troubled times.
“Calling the record 11:11 should be a heartening statement, though there’s certainly a range of emotion across the album,” Hall said. “There’s much to be angry about right now, and a lot of grief to metabolize. But hopefully, the loudest notes are of unity, collectivity, and community. I want to open a space for people to feel all these things.”
Short and sweet single “Alaska” offers a look at the more rocking side of Pinegrove, a group who usually wear their folk and country influences on their sleeves. The guitar-driven track contrasts with the previous single “Orange,” a slow-moving waltz that protests government inaction regarding climate change.
In addition to streaming, 11:11 will be available on CD, standard black vinyl, deluxe single opaque red vinyl, and deluxe single green vinyl. Pre-orders are available here.
The band is also going on tour to support the album — the US leg kicks off on release day in Charleston, SC, and wraps up in Houston in April. A run of European dates follow. You can grab tickets through Ticketmaster.
11:11 Artwork:
11:11 Tracklist:
01. Habitat
02. Alaska
03. Iodine
04. Orange
05. Flora
06. Respirate
07. Let
08. So What
09. Swimming
10. Cyclone
11. 11th Hour
Pinegrove 2022 Tour Dates:
01/28 — Charleston, SC @ Pour House
01/29 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
01/30 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
01/31 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
02/02 — New Orlean, LA @ Republic
02/04 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
02/05 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
02/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
02/09 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/11 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic
02/12 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
02/14 — Montreal, QC @ L’astral
02/16 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/19 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/20 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/24 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater
02/25 — Richmond, VA @ The National
02/26 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
04/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Nile
04/05 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
04/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
04/10 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/12 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
04/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
04/16 — Denver, CO @ Gothic
04/19 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada
04/21 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
04/ 23 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
04/24 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall